Super Arrow MT5 indicator
- Indicateurs
- Yan Zhen Du
- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 5
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy.
Key Features
-
No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed
-
Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell
-
Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email
-
Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter
-
Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto
Adjustable Parameters
TimeFrame
-
Default: "current time frame"
-
Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation
-
Options: Can be set to M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN
-
Purpose: Allows displaying signals from other time frames on the current chart
-
HalfLength: Controls smoothing level (default 56)
-
BandsDeviations: Sets deviation factor (default 1.618)
-
Price: Choice of 7 different price calculation types
-
Alert System: Full configuration of notification settings
Trading Strategies
-
Trend Following: Catch retracement entries in strong trends, confirm with higher timeframes
-
Breakout Trading: Spot breakouts of key levels and enter at the start of new moves
-
Reversal Trading: Identify signals in overbought/oversold zones, apply strict stop loss for short-term trades
Usage Recommendations
-
Combine with fundamental analysis and avoid high-impact news events
-
Apply proper risk management with a risk-to-reward ratio of at least 1:2
-
Use smaller timeframe signals in alignment with higher timeframe trends
Technical Specifications
-
Signal Type: Buy arrow (green) / Sell arrow (red)
-
Timeframes: A 1-hour H4 cycle is recommended
-
Assets: Forex, precious metals, crude oil, indices, cryptocurrencies
-
Platform: MT4, compatible with all brokers