Auto Fibonacci Retracement MT5 Indicator
- Indicateurs
- Yan Zhen Du
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 10
What This Indicator Does:This indicator automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on ZigZag pattern detection. It identifies significant price swings and applies Fibonacci retracement levels without manual drawing.
Key Features:Automatic ZigZag Detection - Uses customizable depth, deviation, and backstep parameters to identify price swings Dynamic Fibonacci Levels - Real-time Fibonacci retracement based on the most recent ZigZag swing (updates as price moves) Static Fibonacci Levels - Historical Fibonacci retracement from previous ZigZag swing for reference Enhanced Visual Design - Clean, professional appearance with:
- Green/Orange ZigZag lines for trend direction
- Blue Dynamic Fibonacci lines
- Red Static Fibonacci lines
- Customizable colors and line styles
- Enable/disable Dynamic and Static Fibonacci independently
- Ray extension options (extend lines to the right)
- Adjustable line styles and widths
Technical Parameters:
- ExtDepth (12) - ZigZag sensitivity for price swing detection
- ExtDeviation (6) - Minimum price movement required
- ExtBackstep (4) - Minimum distance between ZigZag points
Suitable For:
- All currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.)
- Commodities (Gold, Silver, Oil)
- Indices and stocks
- All timeframes (M1 to Monthly)
- Both manual analysis and system integration
How It Works:
- Attaches to any chart automatically
- Detects ZigZag patterns based on your parameters
- Draws two sets of Fibonacci levels:
- Blue lines: Current/dynamic retracement levels
- Red lines: Previous/static retracement levels
- Updates automatically as new swings form