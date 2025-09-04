Buy Sell Signals Arrows MT5

This indicator is designed to support traders by providing non-repainting arrow signals combined with dynamic period adjustment technology.
Its focus is on consistency, clarity, and flexibility, making it suitable for different timeframes and trading styles.

Once a signal is generated, it does not repaint, drift, or disappear, ensuring that historical chart signals remain identical to real-time usage.

Recommendations

Best Pairs: EURUSD, AUDUSD, XAUUSD, and similar liquid instruments

Multi-Currency & Markets: Works across forex, commodities, indices, and more.

Key Features

Non-repainting, non-redrawing, non-lagging

  • Clear Arrow Signals
    Color-coded arrows indicate potential buy and sell points directly on the chart.

  • Non-Repainting
    Signals remain fixed once generated — no future shifting, no disappearing signals.

  • Trend Filtering Logic
    Reduces market noise and improves the clarity of displayed signals.

  • Dynamic Period Adjustment
    Adapts to changing market conditions automatically.

  • Customizable Parameters

    • Sensitivity (Risk parameter)

    • Arrow size and color

    • Alert type (popup, sound, email)

  • Multi-Timeframe Compatibility
    Works across all timeframes — from M1 scalping to D1 swing trading.


Alerts & Notifications

  • Instant popup alerts

  • Custom sound notifications

  • Email alerts for remote monitoring


Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis