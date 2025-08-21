Gold Scalping Robot MT4
- Experts
- Yan Zhen Du
- Versione: 5.1
- Aggiornato: 2 settembre 2025
- Attivazioni: 12
Built for traders looking for a fast and effective scalping strategy, this expert advisor executes over 10-60 trades per day, providing users with stable and scalable account growth.
The Gold Scalping Robot takes a different approach.
It was designed with live trading conditions in mind, focusing on stability, disciplined execution, and risk control.
No complicated settings are required; the default parameters are sufficient.
Simply modify the stop-loss amount.
Key Features
|GlobalLossStopEnabled
|false
|Enables global stop-loss for the account (false = disabled).
- Exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe
- Regular trading activity: 10–60 trades per day
- Built-in statistics panel: Displays daily results including lot size and trade quantity
- Suggested minimum account size: $1000
Full setup guide here: How to use Gold Scalping Robot
How to Use
- Run on XAUUSD (Gold) only
- Use the M5 (5 Minute) timeframe
- Recommended: Use a broker with low spreads for better results
- Apply the default parameters (no changes needed)