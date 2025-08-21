Gold Scalping Robot MT4

Built for traders looking for a fast and effective scalping strategy, this expert advisor executes over 10-60 trades per day, providing users with stable and scalable account growth.


The Gold Scalping Robot takes a different approach.  

It was designed with live trading conditions in mind, focusing on stability, disciplined execution, and risk control.

No complicated settings are required; the default parameters are sufficient.

Simply modify the stop-loss amount.


Key Features

GlobalLossStopEnabled false Enables global stop-loss for the account (false = disabled).

- Exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe

- Regular trading activity: 10–60 trades per day

- Built-in statistics panel: Displays daily results including lot size and trade quantity

- Suggested minimum account size: $1000

Full setup guide here: How to use Gold Scalping Robot


How to Use

- Run on XAUUSD (Gold) only

- Use the M5 (5 Minute) timeframe

- Recommended: Use a broker with low spreads for better results

- Apply the default parameters (no changes needed)



Altri dall’autore
Bitcoin Scalping Robot MT5
Yan Zhen Du
1 (1)
Experts
This is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for BTCUSD on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe.   It uses smart price action analysis to capture short-term opportunities in the highly volatile crypto market, providing efficiency and discipline for traders. Built for traders looking for a fast and effective scalping strategy, this expert advisor executes over 10-60 trades per day, providing users with stable and scalable account growth. No complicated settings are required; the defa
Buy Sell Signals Arrows MT5
Yan Zhen Du
Indicatori
This indicator is designed to support traders by providing non-repainting arrow signals combined with dynamic period adjustment technology . Its focus is on consistency, clarity, and flexibility, making it suitable for different timeframes and trading styles. Once a signal is generated, it does not repaint, drift, or disappear, ensuring that historical chart signals remain identical to real-time usage. Recommendations Best Pairs: EURUSD, AUDUSD, XAUUSD, and similar liquid instruments Multi-Curre
Daily Trading Dashboard
Yan Zhen Du
Utilità
Daily Trading Dashboard – MT4 Indicator A compact and efficient tool that displays your daily trading statistics directly on the chart. Designed for traders who need a clear overview of their performance without switching screens. Key Features Real-time calculation of today’s profit/loss (with green/red color coding) Display of trade count and total trading volume Lightweight 280×160 px panel with clean blue design Automatic updates every few seconds Optional filtering by Magic Number or Comment
FREE
Bitcoin Scalping Robot MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Experts
This is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for BTCUSD on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe.   It uses smart price action analysis to capture short-term opportunities in the highly volatile crypto market, providing efficiency and discipline for traders. Built for traders looking for a fast and effective scalping strategy, this expert advisor executes over 10-60 trades per day, providing users with stable and scalable account growth. No complicated settings are required; the defa
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicatori
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Day Trading Indicator MT5
Yan Zhen Du
Indicatori
This trading indicator is non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging, making it an ideal choice for both manual and automated trading. It is a Price Action–based system that leverages price strength and momentum to give traders a real edge in the market. With advanced filtering techniques to eliminate noise and false signals, it enhances trading accuracy and potential. By combining multiple layers of sophisticated algorithms, the indicator scans the chart in real-time and translates comple
Auto Fibonacci Retracement MT5 Indicator
Yan Zhen Du
Indicatori
What This Indicator Does : This indicator automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on Z igZag pattern detection. It identifies significant   price swings and applies Fibonacci retracement levels without   manual drawing. Key Features :   Automatic ZigZag Detection   - Uses customizable depth, deviation, and backstep parameters to   identify price swings     Dynamic Fibonacci   Levels   - Real-time Fibonacci retracement base d on the most recent ZigZag swing   (updates as price move
