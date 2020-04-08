Gann Fan and Fibonacci Indicator MT4

The Gann Fan and Fibonacci Indicator MT4 is an advanced analytical tool that merges two classical techniques in technical analysis. By integrating Gann’s angle-based methodology with Fibonacci retracement ratios, it provides traders with precise mapping of critical price and time zones across markets such as Forex, crypto, and equities.

Unlike indicators that rely solely on price fluctuations, this tool studies the balance between time and price by combining diagonal Gann lines with horizontal Fibonacci levels.

Gann Fan and Fibonacci Indicator Table

Category Trading Tool – Momentum – Levels & Zones Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Intermediate Indicator Type Continuation – Reversal Timeframe Multi-Timeframe Trading Style Intraday Trading Market All markets

Gann Fan and Fibonacci Overview

On the MT4 terminal, the Gann Fan and Fibonacci indicator helps traders highlight areas of support, resistance, and potential turning points.

Gann angles show the proportion between price movement and time progression, drawn as diagonal trend lines.

Fibonacci retracements plot horizontal levels where market pullbacks or continuations may occur.

When both align, the probability of a reaction increases, giving traders more reliable entry and exit opportunities.

Indicator in an Uptrend

Example: On the EUR/AUD 30-minute chart, a bullish opportunity arises when price touches a Gann support angle while coinciding with a Fibonacci retracement (e.g., 61.8%). If price rebounds upward from that cluster, it is validated as a long trade entry.

Indicator in a Downtrend

Example: On the NZD/CAD 4-hour chart, a bearish setup forms when price meets a Gann resistance angle overlapping with a Fibonacci retracement level. A stall in buying pressure at that area strengthens the signal for entering a short trade.

Gann Fan and Fibonacci Indicator Settings

ZIGZAG SETTINGS

ZigZag Depth – defines depth

ZigZag Deviation – sets deviation

ZigZag Backstep – minimum bar distance

Maximum Bars – candles to analyze

FIBONACCI RETRACEMENT

Show Retracement Levels

Levels Style, Color, Width

Key Levels: 0%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 100%

Additional Levels: 14.6%, 23.6%, 76.4%, 88.6%, 127.2%

Show Prices – display value labels

FIBONACCI FAN

Show Fan – enable/disable fan lines

Fan Color, Style, Width

Core Levels: 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%

Extra Levels: 14.6%, 23.6%, 76.4%

Conclusion

The Gann Fan and Fibonacci Indicator MT4 combines two time-tested methods—Gann angles and Fibonacci retracements—into one robust system. By overlaying price with time projections, it highlights high-probability reaction zones, offering traders an efficient way to spot reversals, support, and resistance levels in any market.