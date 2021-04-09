Smart Risk Manager – Master Your Trades with Precision and Confidence!

Take full control of your manual trading with a sleek, powerful, and intuitive panel designed for traders who value speed, accuracy, and smart risk management.

Smart Risk Manager lets you place trades or pending orders in seconds — all while automatically calculating the optimal lot size based on your predefined risk percentage. No more guesswork. Just clean execution.

Why Traders Love Smart Risk Manager:

Auto Lot Size Calculation – Based on stop loss and risk % of your balance

One-Click Execution – Market & pending orders directly from the chart

Full Order Types Support – Buy / Sell / Buy Stop / Sell Stop / Buy Limit / Sell Limit

Built-in Safety Tools – Break-Even & Trailing Stop made easy

Real-Time Editable Settings – Adjust everything from the panel itself

Save Your Setup – Automatically loads your favorite configuration

Close All or Just Current Pair Orders – Instantly, with one click

Clean, Responsive Interface – With tooltips to guide you

Perfect for Beginners & Experts – Simple to use, powerful in results

Boost your trading confidence, reduce errors, and trade with total clarity.

Designed by traders, for traders — Smart Risk Manager is your edge in fast-moving markets.

* Important: Always define your Stop Loss and Take Profit before entering a position. Smart trading starts with smart planning.



