🔎 Overview

This Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system that combines Support & Resistance, RSI, ATR, and optional EMA/MACD filters to generate high-probability trades. It is designed to provide stable, consistent trading performance while maintaining strong risk control and clean entries based on market structure.

(NOTE: BUY TO GET BEST SET FILE)

The EA requires minimal configuration, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

✔ 1. Market-Structure-Based Entries

Uses Support & Resistance levels to identify meaningful price rejection zones and avoid random trades.

✔ 2. Smart Confirmation Filters

RSI, EMA, ATR, and optional MACD filters help eliminate weak signals and align trades with real market momentum.

✔ 3. Strong Risk Management

ATR-based stop loss, controlled lot sizing, and adjustable Risk–to–Reward ratios ensure every trade follows a disciplined risk structure.

✔ 4. Fully Automated Operation

The EA:

Identifies setups

Places trades

Sets SL/TP

Manages trailing stops (if enabled)

No manual input is needed after setup.

✔ 5. Optimized for Gold

Specially designed to work well on

XAUUSD

✔ 6. Low Resource Usage

Lightweight execution ensures smooth performance even on low-spec VPS servers.

Automatic Support & Resistance detection

RSI, ATR, EMA, MACD filters (optional)

Volatility-based SL/TP using ATR

Spread protection

Works with all brokers (4 & 5 digits)

Backtest-ready with tick data

Clean, simple settings for easy use

Trading Filters

UseSupportResistance – Enable/disable S&R-based entries

UseRSI – Activate RSI filter

UseATR – Use ATR for SL calculation

UseEMA – Enable EMA trend filter

UseMACD – Add MACD confirmation (if available)

Risk Management

RiskPerTrade – Percentage risk for each trade

FixedLotSize – Use fixed lots instead of risk-based sizing

StopLossATRMultiplier – SL distance based on ATR

TakeProfitRR – Take Profit based on Risk:Reward ratio

Trade Management

UseTrailingStop – Enable trailing stop

TrailingStopATRMultiplier – ATR-based trailing stop

MaxSpreadAllowed – Prevent trades when spread is too high

MaxOpenTrades – Maximum trades allowed at the same time

General Settings

MagicNumber – Unique ID for EA orders

Slippage – Allowed deviation

TradeDirection – Buy Only / Sell Only / Both

Timeframe: H1

Pairs: XAUUSD

Account Types: Standard, ECN, Cent

VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation

📌 Product Description This expert advisor is designed to follow a structured trading approach based on predefined technical conditions. It operates by analyzing market data and executing trades according to its programmed rules. The tool does not guarantee results and does not offer any form of profit assurance. Its purpose is to assist traders by automating routine processes while allowing them to maintain full control over risk settings and trading decisions.



Ideal for traders who want:

A structured , rule-based automated strategy

Consistent entry logic using market structure

Simple configuration with reliable results

A system that avoids over-trading and focuses on quality setups

Free support includes: