Easy Trading Manager

BoxFibo MT5 Sergei Kiriakov Utilitaires

It is just an alternative fibo lines. mt4 have is a very strange drawing of fibo lines, this utilites was written for mt4, but for mt5 it may not be particularly useful. A simple Box (Rectangle) graphic element with adjustable levels binding: it is possible to specify up to 17 custom levels, all rectangles on the chart with the given prefix in their name are processed. Levels are specified in % of the height of the rectangle. A convenient graphical element for analyzing charts by growth-correct