Trade Ratio Calculator MT5 Smart Position Planner

Instant on-chart stop & target levels, from 1:1 up to 1:6.

Trade Ratio Lines MT5 draws an open stop line and objective lines (take-profit) at fixed R-multiples relative to your entry. It’s a fast, visual way to validate a setup: see 1R…6R levels, distances, and prices at a glance—without placing any orders.


What it does

  • Plots an Entry marker, an Open Stop line, and Objective (TP) lines at 1R → 6R.

  • Shows prices and distances for each level (points/pips).

  • Lets you drag entry/stop to instantly update all ratio targets.

  • Works on any symbol & timeframe (auto digits, tick size, contract).


Key features

  • Fixed ratios: 1:1, 1:2, 1:3, 1:4, 1:5, 1:6 (configurable visibility).

  • On-chart editing: drag Entry or Stop; all 1R–6R lines recalc live.

  • Clean labels: price, distance, and R-multiple shown clearly.

  • Instrument-aware: auto formatting for 5-digit FX, indices, metals, crypto CFDs, stocks.

  • Lightweight: no orders, no alerts—pure visual planning.


