Local Trade Copier MT5

This indicator is the mql version of the Twin Range Filter indicator. Description of TradingView version: An experiment to combine two range filters and plot the average of both to smooth out the signals. This works significantly better than the typical ATR set-up, but there's still too much noise here to set and forget with bots. Use it as the basis of your own system with additional filtering on top. Find out more here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rashedsamir/seller I welcome your suggesti