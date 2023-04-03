Easy Trading Manager
- Yardımcı programlar
- Supattra Sumethasorn
- Sürüm: 1.0
English
Easy Trading Manager is an Expert Advisor designed to simplify trade management, enabling traders to quickly set and adjust trade parameters without manually modifying orders.
It supports both Automatic Mode and Semi-Automatic Mode, making it ideal for traders who want the system to protect profits, reduce risk, and offer flexible control.
Key Features
-
Auto Mode – Automatically applies TP, SL, Trailing Stop, and Break-even settings to new orders
-
Semi-Auto Mode – Manually adjust TP/SL/Trailing/BE for selected orders only
-
On-chart control panel for quick and easy parameter adjustments
-
Separate management for Buy and Sell positions
-
Fully customizable Trailing TP Start, Trailing Distance, BE Start, and BE Offset
-
Suitable for both scalping and swing trading, where precision and speed are essential
Benefits
-
Saves time in order management
-
Improves exit accuracy and trading discipline
-
Helps control risk and lock in profits systematically