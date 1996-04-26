Custom Timeframes Chart Expert MT5
- Utilitaires
- Eda Kaya
- Version: 1.2
Custom Timeframes Chart Expert for MetaTrader 5
The Custom Timeframes Chart Expert Advisor enables the creation of custom instruments by leveraging the tick data archive to construct candles with second-level precision. Instead of using traditional minute or hourly intervals, this expert advisor utilizes real-time price movements to generate candles based on exact second-based durations.
With the ability to build charts using timeframes ranging from 1 second up to 900 seconds, this tool offers an advanced charting capability — something not available natively in MetaTrader 5 and only achievable through such specialized solutions.
«Indicator Installation & User Guide»
Custom Timeframes Chart Indicator Table
The following table summarizes the features of the Custom Timeframes Chart Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5 environment:
|
Category
|
Trading Utility
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 5
|
Skill Level
|
Entry-Level
|
Indicator Type
|
-
|
Timeframe
|
Custom / Multi-Timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
-
|
Trading Market
|
All Market Types
Custom Timeframes Chart Indicator Overview
This expert advisor is built on custom symbol logic and processes tick-level data to deliver precise candle construction within a dedicated chart instance. Here’s a breakdown of how it functions:
#1 Tick Data Acquisition
The EA gathers live tick information — the most granular form of price change — and records it with high fidelity in an internal data store.
#2 Candle Generation by Seconds
Based on the specified configuration (e.g., T5 = 5-second interval), the EA compiles tick data into candles using standard OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close) values tailored to each chosen timeframe.
#3 Custom Symbol Initialization
The newly built data is assigned to a custom instrument, which appears in the "Market Watch" panel and behaves identically to any built-in symbol in the platform.
#4 Chart Visualization
The generated chart is displayed separately, supporting full integration with indicators, automated trading systems, and technical tools — without any restrictions.
Steps to Load the Custom Timeframes Chart EA in MetaTrader 5
To deploy the Custom Timeframes Chart Expert, follow these instructions:
- In the main menu, go to “View” and choose “Navigator”;
- Under “Expert Advisors,” locate the EA and attach it to any chart;
- Input your desired list of custom timeframes in the EA settings.
Once activated, the EA displays a panel with buttons (like T1, T5, T15). Clicking a button launches a new chart using the corresponding custom timeframe.
Note: The timeframe of the original chart does not affect the output, as the EA creates a separate chart from the ground up using your defined settings.
Custom Timeframes Chart EA Settings
Below is a snapshot of the EA’s configuration panel within MetaTrader 5:
- Timeframe 1 in seconds: First custom interval;
- Timeframe 2 in seconds: Second custom interval;
- Timeframe 3 in seconds: Third custom interval;
- Timeframe 4 in seconds: Fourth custom interval;
- Timeframe 5 in seconds: Fifth custom interval.
Conclusion
The Custom Timeframes Chart Expert for MetaTrader 5 makes it possible to produce accurate, non-standard timeframe charts — particularly second-based ones — using live tick data and custom instruments. Thanks to its compatibility with fast data feeds, it is ideally suited for strategies like scalping, time-sensitive technical setups, and high-accuracy price analysis.