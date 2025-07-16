Pikhangsai
3 in 1 Expert Advisor
-
Zone Recovery strategy
-
Grid Martingale strategy
-
Stochastic Trend strategy
Trading Methodology
Zone Recovery Mode
-
Best for trending market
-
Identifies price zones using stochastic indicator signals
-
Manages position sizes according to market conditions
-
Includes automatic gap protection
-
Closes positions at predefined profit targets
Grid Martingale Mode
-
Best for sideways market
-
Enters trades based on Moving Average crossovers
-
Filters signals with moving average confirmation
-
Flexible closing mode
Stochastic Trend Mode
- Best for low deposit
- Enter based on stochastic (+Moving average)
- Hedging, indicator confirmation entry
Key Features
-
Visual panel of trading zones
-
Adjustable position sizing
-
Integrated risk management
-
Compatible with major currency pairs
-
Designed for 1-minute timeframe
System Requirements
-
MetaTrader 5 platform
-
Minimum deposit: $2000 for both strategy
-
Leverage: 1:500 (compatible with other leverage settings)
-
Recommended Symbol : EURUSD
Installation
-
Download Pikhangsai EA from mt5 market
-
Attach the EX5 file to any chart
-
Configure your preferred strategy mode
-
Enable automated trading
Risk Disclosure
Trading financial instruments carries significant risk of capital loss. This product does not guarantee profits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Users should:
-
Test the EA thoroughly in demo accounts
-
Understand all strategy parameters
-
Only risk capital they can afford to lose
NO SOURCECODE INCLUDED
Support
All support inquiries should be directed to the MQL5 product comments section. The developer will respond through the MQL5 messaging system in comments section.
Good EA . Using Pinkhangsai with my CADJPY M30 setup, I’m finally seeing reliable profits. Great job to the developer , this EA is truly valuable!