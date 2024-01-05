Big candle breakout EA

5

Big Candle Break Out is an expert advisor that uses a simple and effective trading strategy based on significant changes in volatility. The EA identifies support and resistance levels on the chart and looks for a candle that breaks through one of these levels with at least x volume. This can signal a shift in the market’s direction and provide a potential trading opportunity. The EA can trade both long and short positions depending on the direction of the break out and this expert has three money management mode that are all profitable and can be selected. Big Candle Break Out is suitable for any market and time frame and can be customized with various parameters. The parameters is optimized for the currency pair XAUUSD-M15 (Gold) or H1 (recommended) timeframe, but it also has the ability to optimize for other currency pairs and timeframes.

The back test results show that this robot has high profitability with low drawdown.


 Parameters:

order size setting

fixed size: when is true, size of the order is fixed. when is false, size of the order is dynamic (depend on the Balance.)

lot size: when the "fixed size" parameter is true, Determines the size of the trading.

order size percent of balance:  when the "fixed size" parameter is false, Determines the size of the order based on percent of the balance.

General

max spread: If the average spread in the last 5 minutes is lower than the value of this parameter,the order is allowed.

Candle size bull: Minimum body size of big bull candle.

Candle size bear: Minimum body size of big bear candle.

End candle buy: The last candle ID determines the resistance line that the big bull candle break.

End candle sell: The last candle ID determines the support line that the big bear candle break.

Offset buy: Deviation of the buy point from the closing point of the big bull candle.

Offset sell: deviation of the sell point from the closing point of the big bear candle.

Tp buy: Take profit in buy position. (pips)

Tp sell: Take profit in sell position. (pips)

Volume buy: Minimum volume of the candle ID set in the next parameter.

Volume sell: Minimum volume of the candle ID set in the next parameter.

candle id volume buy: The candle ID that we want to set the minimum volume for.

candle id volume sell: The candle ID that we want to set the minimum volume for.

Fix stoploss mode

Fix sl buy: stoploss in buy position. (pips)

Fix sl buy: stoploss in sell position. (pips)

Breakeven trailing stop mode

Is breakeven trailing stop: If is true, Money management based on fix pip stoploss.

Breakeven percent of TP: This parameter that makes risk free by reaching the certain percentage of the take profit. (Risk free means that the stoploss moves to the sell/buy price.)

trailing stop percent of TP: This parameter moves stoploss if current price reaches the certain percentage of the take profit.

trail step percent: If the previous parameter is met, the percentage of the trailing stop that moves the stop loss.



Avis 1
Jing2017
963
Jing2017 2024.01.10 17:24 
 

Adquirir la EA y me esta dando excelentes resultados

Filtrer:
