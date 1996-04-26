Connect Cryptocom Spot And Futures to MT5 Service

Connect Crypto.com Spot & Futures Markets Expert MT5

The Crypto.com Spot and Futures to MT5 Expert Advisor is a powerful solution designed to stream market data directly from the Crypto.com exchange into the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. This tool is built using the official Crypto.com API and supports real-time data feeds from both Spot and Futures markets.



Specifications Table for the Crypto.com Spot and Futures to MT5 Connection Service

Category Trading Tools Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type - Timeframe Multi Timeframe Trading Style - Trading Market Cryptocurrencies





Connecting Crypto.com Spot and Futures to MetaTrader 5 – Overview

This service uses the HTTP protocol and the WebRequest feature in MetaTrader to link real-time data from Crypto.com’s Spot and Futures markets to the MT5 terminal. The system retrieves live trading data — including prices, volume, order status, and other key chart elements — directly from Crypto.com’s servers and displays them as custom symbols in MT5.





How to Enable WebRequest in MetaTrader 5

To allow MT5 to connect with Crypto.com’s API, follow these steps:

In MT5, go to "Tools" > "Options" from the top menu; In the pop-up window, open the "Expert Advisors" tab; Check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL"; Add the following URL: https://api.crypto.com ; Click "OK" to save your settings.





Adding Crypto.com Symbols to MetaTrader 5 for Technical Analysis

To use MT5 indicators and tools on Crypto.com’s Spot and Futures data:

Press Ctrl+M to open the Market Watch panel; Right-click in the panel and select "Symbols"; Navigate to the "Custom" tab and open the Crypto.com group; Choose the desired cryptocurrency symbol and click "Show" to add it to Market Watch.

Once displayed, the symbol can be used for charting and analysis.





Settings Panel for Crypto.com Spot and Futures Data in MT5

The configuration panel allows users to adjust data fetching and chart behavior:

Candle Count to Download (min = 300): Defines how many candles to pull for chart display (range: 300–10,000);

Same Symbols, Different Charts, Equal: Ensures consistent data across multiple charts using the same symbol.

Note:

When the "Same Symbols, Different Charts, Equal" setting is enabled, the system appends identifiers like "+" or "++" to differentiate multiple charts for the same symbol (e.g., ETH/USDT). Each chart independently receives real-time data from the API, supporting separate timeframe analysis.



Conclusion

The Crypto.com Spot and Futures to MT5 Expert Advisor is a data-streaming tool that brings real-time cryptocurrency market data from Crypto.com directly into the MetaTrader 5 platform. Although it does not execute trades, it provides accurate and live Spot and Futures data using HTTP protocol and Crypto.com's official API — empowering traders with enhanced analytical capabilities within MT5.