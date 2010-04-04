EZ To Discord Signals Provider Expert MT5

EZ To Discord Signals Provider Expert Advisor for MT5

The EZ To Discord Signals Provider Expert Advisor allows traders to automatically and instantly transmit trading signals and information from MetaTrader 5 directly to their dedicated Discord servers and channels.
As a specialized tool from Trading Finder, this EA removes manual steps, boosts the speed and accuracy of alerts, and streamlines the signal management process.

«Indicator Installation & User Guide»

Specifications Table of EZ To Discord Signals Provider Expert Advisor

Below is a summary of the main features of the EZ To Discord Signals Provider:

Category

Trading Tool

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Advanced

Indicator Type

Entry and Exit

Timeframe

Multi Timeframe

Trading Style

Fast scalp, scalping, day trading, swing trading

Trading Market

All markets


EZ To Discord Signals Provider At a Glance

To use the EZ To Discord Signals Provider EA for free, begin by creating an account on Discord and follow these steps:

  1. After logging into Discord, click “Add a Server” and choose “Create My Own.”
  2. Decide on your server type: public (ideal for groups) or private (for personal use).
  3. Enter a server name and click “Create.”

Discord Server Settings
The following steps explain how to access and set up the Webhook section of your Discord server:

#1 Accessing the Webhook Section
Choose your preferred channel, or use the default #general channel. Go to “Integrations,” select “Webhooks,” and create a new webhook.

#2 Connecting to the Discord Server
Assign a name to your webhook and choose a server channel (default is #general). Then, click “Copy Webhook URL” to save the generated link.

EA Settings in MetaTrader 5

After copying the webhook URL from Discord, open MetaTrader 5 and paste the link into the “Value” field for the Input section of the EA.
Next, go to the Tools menu in MetaTrader 5, select Options, and open the Expert Advisors tab. Enable the following:

  1. Allow algorithmic trading
  2. Disable algorithmic trading when the account changes
  3. Disable algorithmic trading when the profile changes
  4. Allow DLL imports (enable only for trusted software)
  5. Allow web requests for listed URLs

Then, as shown in the image, add https://discord.com and https://discordapp.com to the URLs list. Click OK to apply the changes.

Enabling Message Sending to Discord in MetaTrader 5

The EA panel contains eight different operational modes, each designed for specific trading conditions. Change the desired option from “OFF” to “ON” in the MetaTrader 5 EA panel to start sending messages to Discord.
Once “ON” is activated, the switch turns green, and the EA will begin sending signals automatically.

Customizing the Expert Advisor in MetaTrader 5

From the EA settings panel, you can customize or remove messages and trade types:

  • Open Trade: Initiating a position
  • Close Trade: Closing a position
  • Update Take Profit: Modifying the TP level
  • Partial Exit: Executing a partial close
  • Open Pending: Placing a pending order
  • Delete Pending Order: Canceling a pending order
  • Update Pending Order: Editing a pending order

To format messages for Discord, use the message headers and insert emojis or text as desired. Once saved, the new message format will be sent to the channel.


Trading Account Information Table

To show account-specific information, use the following codes:

introduction

Alternate code

Account Balance

{Balance}

Account Net Equity

{Equity}

Account Leverage Ratio

{Leverage}

Account Currency

{Currency}

Account Name

{AccountName}

Server Name

{ServerName}

Company or Broker Name

{CompanyName}

 

Date, Time, Profit, and Loss Codes in EZ To Discord Signals Provider
To display trade-related information, the following codes can be used:

introduction

Alternate code

Time in GMT

{GMT}

Local Time

{local}

Trading Server Time

{Server}

Trading Symbol

{symbol}

Entry Price

{entry}

Closing Price

{close}

Stop Loss

{sl}

Take Profit

{tp}

Price Movement

{point}

Trade Volume Percentage

{Vpercent}

Trade Volume in Lots

{volume}

Profit or Loss

{profit}

Risk-Reward Ratio

{RR}



How to Use Message and Emoji Codes in EZ To Discord Signals Provider

To format your messages, insert codes like {Balance} or {entry} into the message body. When the configuration window opens, adjust the message using the available codes above.


Running the EZ To Discord Signals Provider in MetaTrader 5

When a trader places a sell order in MetaTrader 5, the EA automatically sends key trade details—such as entry price, volume, symbol, stop loss, and take profit—to the designated Discord server.
This information is stored in the channel, giving community members access to the trade history at any time.

Settings Panel of EZ To Discord Signals Provider in MetaTrader 5

The image below shows the configuration panel of the EA:

  • Your URL Webhook: The webhook address copied from Discord

Conclusion

The free EZ To Discord Signals Provider EA fully automates the delivery of trading details—including order execution and updates such as entry, volume, stop loss, and take profit—enabling real-time alerts on Discord for markets such as Forex and cryptocurrencies.

