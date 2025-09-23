Colored Candle Time

Candle Time (MT4)

The Candle Time indicator shows the remaining time for the current candle on the active chart timeframe. It adapts automatically to the chart period and updates on every tick. This is a charting utility; it does not provide trading signals and does not guarantee any profit.

Main functions

Display the time remaining for the current candle on any timeframe (M1 to MN).

Color-coded state: green when price is above the open (up), gray when unchanged, and red when below the open (down).

Works with common symbols and chart types.

No external libraries and no DLLs.

How to use

Attach the indicator to any chart in MetaTrader 4. The timer will automatically match the chart timeframe. Use Inputs to set screen position, font size, padding, and colors. Optionally set a short prefix (e.g., Candle: ).

Inputs

Corner – choose top-left, top-right, bottom-left, or bottom-right.

– choose top-left, top-right, bottom-left, or bottom-right. OffsetX / OffsetY – pixel offsets from the chosen corner.

/ – pixel offsets from the chosen corner. FontSize – text size in points.

– text size in points. Padding – inner spacing around the text.

– inner spacing around the text. Color_Up – text color when price > open.

– text color when price > open. Color_Flat – text color when price == open.

– text color when price == open. Color_Down – text color when price < open.

– text color when price < open. PrefixText – optional label shown before the timer.

Notes

Updates on every tick for accurate countdown.

No DLLs required.

Utility indicator only; it does not open, manage, or close trades.

You can review behavior in Strategy Tester visual mode.

Limitations

The display is per chart window.

Countdown depends on the server time and incoming ticks.

Support

If you find this tool helpful, your honest review or rating is appreciated. It motivates further development and helps prioritize useful features for future updates.

Updates

Updates may be published to maintain the stated functionality. Users can install updates at their discretion.