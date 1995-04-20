Session High Low

This indicator help to mark the high and low of the session Asian,London,Newyork , with custom hour setting

This indicator is set to count from minute candle so it will move with the current market and stop at the designated hour and create a accurate line for the day.


below is the customization that you can adjust :



Input Descriptions
EnableAsian
Enables or disables the display of Asian session high and low levels.

EnableLondon
Enables or disables the display of London session high and low levels.

EnableNewYork
Enables or disables the display of New York session high and low levels.

AsianStartHour
Defines the hour when the Asian session starts (based on server time).

AsianEndHour
Defines the hour when the Asian session ends.

LondonStartHour
Sets the starting hour of the London session.

LondonEndHour
Sets the ending hour of the London session.

NewYorkStartHour
Specifies the starting hour of the New York session.

NewYorkEndHour
Specifies the ending hour of the New York session.

LineSize
Sets the thickness of the session high/low lines.

LineStyle
Selects the style of the session lines (0: Solid, 1: Dash, 2: Dot, etc.).

AsianColor
Color used to display the Asian session lines.

LondonColor
Color used to display the London session lines.

NewYorkColor
Color used to display the New York session lines.

ShowLabels
Enables or disables the display of text labels for session lines.

LabelPosition
Position of the session label on the chart (LEFT, RIGHT, CENTER).

LabelFontSize
Font size used for the session labels.

LabelFontStyle
Font style used for displaying session labels (e.g., Arial).

LabelFontColor
Color of the font used in the session labels.

ExtendLines
If enabled, the session lines extend to the right edge of the chart.

SessionLinesDays
Number of previous days for which session high/low lines should be displayed.

EnableDebug
Enables internal logging and debugging for development or troubleshooting purposes.

