Silver Bullet MT4

Contact me for any queries or custom orders, if you want to use this in an EA.



Key Features:

Pattern Recognition: Identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)

Spots Break of Structure (BOS) points

Detects Change of Character (CHoCH) patterns Versatile Application: Optimized for candlestick charts

Compatible with any chart type and financial instrument Real-Time and Historical Analysis: Works seamlessly with both real-time and historical data

Allows for backtesting strategies and live market analysis Visual Representation: Draws rectangles to highlight significant areas on the chart

Labels BOS and CHoCH patterns with clear lines for easy identification Standalone Functionality: Operates as an independent tool, easily integrated into your existing trading setup User-Friendly Interface: Intuitive design for traders of all experience levels

Clear visual cues to quickly interpret market structures

This indicator serves as your advanced assistant in technical analysis, helping you identify potential trading opportunities across various timeframes and market conditions. By clearly marking FVGs, BOS points, and CHoCH patterns, it provides valuable insights into market structure and potential trend changes, empowering you to make more strategic trading decisions.



