EA139 MultiFX RSI Guardian

MultiFX RSI Guardian is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want to combine precision entries based on RSI levels with the flexibility of an adaptive grid recovery strategy.

This EA monitors overbought and oversold market conditions in real-time. Trades are entered when the RSI crosses a configurable threshold, allowing you to adapt the bot to different pairs and market environments.

🧠 Key Features:

✅ Configurable RSI Period and Thresholds (e.g. 70/30 or custom levels)

🔁 Adaptive Grid Mode : Automatically places recovery trades if the market goes against your initial entry

📈 Supports All Major Forex Pairs

📊 Configurable Lot Scaling : Define how much to increase lot size in grid mode

💥 Capital Protection : Set a percentage-based cut-loss to protect your account

⚙️ Fully Customizable Settings : Ideal for both beginner and experienced traders

🧪 Test multiple pairs and tune performance to your strategy

🚀 Why Use MultiFX RSI Guardian?

The forex market is chaotic and difficult to predict, but RSI Guardian gives you a high-probability edge by combining technical momentum logic with grid-based trade recovery. Unlike most bots, it doesn't just rely on fixed strategies – it adapts dynamically to changing price action.

Once properly tested and configured, RSI Guardian can be a long-term automated solution in your trading portfolio.

⚠️ Financial Disclaimer

This Expert Advisor is a tool for automated trading and should be used with caution. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account and apply proper money management. Trading in the financial markets carries risk and may result in partial or total loss of capital.



