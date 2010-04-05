EA135 MultiFX MomentumScaler

MultiFX Momentum Scaler Bot is a powerful, smart trading Expert Advisor that combines momentum-based scaling and dynamic grid strategy to adapt to ever-changing market conditions.

This bot opens multiple positions when the price moves in the direction of the short-term trend, the ADX indicator exceeds a predefined threshold, and the market is also trading above a major trend line. It scales in intelligently, increasing lot sizes to accelerate profit when momentum is in your favor.

If the market moves against the trade, the bot seamlessly switches to a grid strategy to recover and aim for the same profit target. To protect your capital, it includes a cut-loss mechanism at a predefined maximum drawdown or loss percentage.

Additional protection is provided by limiting the maximum number of open trades, safeguarding against runaway markets.

The bot has been successfully tested on major Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.) on the H1 timeframe.

🧪 We strongly recommend testing in demo mode first to understand its behavior and customize the parameters to suit your risk appetite.

⚠️ Financial Disclaimer (English)

Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The MultiFX Momentum Scaler Bot does not offer guaranteed profits and should be used with proper risk management. The user is solely responsible for the financial outcomes resulting from the use of this EA.


