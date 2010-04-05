EA57 RSI Momentum

Forex Grid EA – Built on 15 Years of Trading Experience

This Expert Advisor (EA) is the result of over 15 years of dedicated Forex trading and strategy refinement. Designed around a smart grid trading system, it comes with advanced features to manage risk and adapt to market conditions.

Unlike traditional grid bots, this EA includes the ability to limit capital exposure by setting a maximum percentage of equity to be used—helping you stay protected in volatile conditions.

🔧 Key Features:

Smart Grid Configuration : Automatically adjusts grid levels for optimal spacing based on the selected currency pair, making it flexible and scalable across different market conditions .

Built-in Risk Management : Control risk through customizable capital allocation.

Optimized for EURCHF on M5 : Backtesting shows excellent performance on the EURCHF pair using 5-minute intervals—especially effective during range-bound markets .

User-Friendly Setup : Quick to install and configure.

Runs 24/7 with a VPS (Highly Recommended for best performance).

📊 Backtest Results Available

🔐 EA is protected by password









Disclaimer:

Trading in the Forex market involves significant risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results. It is your responsibility to thoroughly test the EA in a demo environment and ensure you fully understand how it works before using real funds.

By purchasing or using this EA, you acknowledge that you are doing so at your own risk, and the developer is not liable for any financial losses or decisions made as a result of its use.

Always practice sound risk management and consider consulting a licensed financial advisor before trading with real money.



