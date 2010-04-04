EA119 Monster Fractal

Overview
Fractal EMA Smart Reversal EA is a powerful Expert Advisor that smartly combines the Fractal indicator and Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to detect high-probability reversal zones. The EA ensures trades are placed only when the price is at a configurable distance below or above the EMA, aligning with oversold (for buy) and overbought (for sell) conditions.

🔧 Key Features

  • Fractal Signal-Based Entries
    Trades are triggered by valid Fractal patterns to detect local market tops and bottoms.

  • EMA Filtering
    Only executes:

    • Buy trades when a bullish fractal appears and price is below EMA by a minimum distance (oversold market condition).

    • Sell trades when a bearish fractal appears and price is above EMA by a minimum distance (overbought market condition).

  • Grid Trading Options
    Enable grid mode to layer trades at a user-defined pip distance, useful in ranging markets.

  • Flexible Risk Management

    • Take Profit in pips

    • Percentage-based Cut Loss (e.g., close all trades if account equity drops X%)

    • EMA Distance Filter (in pips) for trade filtering

  • Fully Customizable Settings

    • Fractal confirmation type

    • EMA period

    • Minimum EMA distance

    • Grid step in pips

    • Max number of trades

    • TP and Cut Loss options

  • Works on All Pairs and Timeframes (Recommended: M15–H1)

⚠️ Disclaimer

This EA is a tool to assist in trading and does not guarantee profits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use proper risk management and test settings on a demo account before going live. The user is fully responsible for any financial decisions made using this EA. This EA does not take your personal financial circumstances into consideration. 


