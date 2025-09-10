QuantBandEA

QuantBand_EA – Smart & Safe Trading Solution

Introduction

QuantBand_EA is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) that automates Forex trading by combining proven technical indicators such as Bollinger Bands, RSI, volume analysis, and multiple intelligent filters. The EA is focused on safety, stability, and efficiency – suitable for both beginners and professional traders.

Entry Signals

The EA continuously scans the market to identify high-volume areas and high-probability reversal zones – these are where strong price movements often occur, creating optimal entry opportunities.

Reversal Zone Detection:

Uses volume and price action analysis algorithms to identify zones with a high probability of reversal, leveraging market momentum for fast and precise entries.

Combination of Smart Filters:

Integrates technical filters such as MA (Moving Average), Momentum, CCI, ATR, and time filters – all fine-tuned and optimized to fit the strategy, helping to filter high-quality entry signals and eliminate noise, minimizing risk.

With this combination, the EA not only enters trades based on reversal signals but also manages risk effectively, helping avoid market “traps.”

Risk Management

No Dangerous Strategies:

The EA does not use Martingale, grid, doubling lot size, or trade with uncontrolled lot sizes – ensuring your account’s safety .

Flexible Risk:Reward Ratio:

RR can be set flexibly, usually from 1:1 to 1:2, balancing expected profit and accepted risk – suitable for any safe trading style.

Recommended Usage

Timeframe: M1

Symbol: XAUUSD, BTCUSD

Minimum deposit: $100 USD

Broker: Choose low-spread, fast-execution brokers

VPS: Preferred MQL VPS

Notes

Thoroughly backtest or demo test before trading live with significant capital.

24/7 customer support.

Personalized setup and parameter optimization support.

For any questions, please inbox or leave a comment below!



