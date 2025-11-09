Trade Vantage v5
- Experts
- Yvan Musatov
- Version: 5.0
- Mise à jour: 9 novembre 2025
- Activations: 5
Introducing Trade Vantage: Professional Market Analyst
Trade Vantage is a highly effective analytical tool that uses a specialized algorithm for trading on the Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Its operating principle is based on price analysis for a certain time interval, identifying the strength and amplitude of price movements using a unique indication system. When a trend loses its strength and changes direction, the expert closes the previous position and opens a new one. The bot also takes into account signals about overbought and oversold market conditions. A purchase is made if the signal falls below a certain level and then rises above, with confirmation from the main signal system. A sale occurs when the signal rises above the level and then falls below, also with confirmation from the signal system.
Key advantages of Trade Vantage:
Reliable risk management: The bot effectively manages capital from $1000, but for optimal results it is recommended to use capital from $3000 and above.
Automated trading: The bot includes tools such as trailing start, trailing stop, stop loss and take profit, both real and virtual.
Intuitive interface: The main bot control parameters are located in a user-friendly interface, which allows traders to easily configure and control its operation.
Multi-currency support: Works with various currency pairs on an hourly chart (H1) with a leverage of 1:100.
Basic settings of Trade Vantage:
"^^^^^^^^^^ General expert settings ^^^^^^^^^^"MyMagic - Magic numberMyComment - Comments for ordersMyComment; // CommentOrdersMyRequotes - RequotesSetStopsLevel - Artificially set stop level and freeze levelEcnMode - Trading on ECN account (depending on account type)AsynchronousMode - Asynchronous trading (per broker requirement)TypeFilling - Type of order filling (per broker requirement)
"^^^^^^^^^^ MM settings ^^^^^^^^^^"EnabledMM - Enable automatic risk calculationValueMM - * Volume calculation based on balance and other settingsMyVolume - Fixed volume trading
"^^^^^^^^^^ Orders Series settings ^^^^^^^^^^"Limit Orders-Series - Series settingsExponent Orders-Series - Exponential calculation of order step in the series
"^^^^^^^^^^ TakeProfit and StopLoss settings ^^^^^^^^^^"TakeProfit - TakeProfit settingsStopLoss - StopLoss settings
"^^^^^^^^^^ PolyParams settings ^^^^^^^^^^"PolyParamsA - Characteristics of the signal system that is part of indicators and pattern recognition PolyParamsAPolyParamsB - Characteristics of the signal system that is part of indicators and pattern recognition PolyParamsBPolyParamsC - Characteristics of the signal system that is part of indicators and pattern recognition PolyParamsCPolyParamsD - Characteristics of the signal system that is part of indicators and pattern recognition PolyParamsDPolyParamsE - Characteristics of the signal system that is part of indicators and pattern recognition PolyParamsEPolyParamsF - Characteristics of the signal system that is part of indicators and pattern recognition PolyParamsFPolyParamsG - Characteristics of the signal system that is part of indicators and pattern recognition PolyParamsGPolyParamsH - Characteristics of the signal system that is part of indicators and pattern recognition PolyParamsH
Conclusion:
Trade Vantage is a powerful and reliable analytical tool that provides traders with all the necessary functions for effective and safe trading. The intuitive interface and flexible settings allow you to adapt the bot to individual needs, ensuring high accuracy and efficiency in market analysis.