GANN Forecaster
- Indicateurs
- Abdelkarim Elbouhali
- Version: 3.1
- Mise à jour: 1 juillet 2025
- Activations: 5
GANN Forecaster – Precision Tool for Forex Traders (MT4)
Unleash the power of Gann analysis in your trading with this advanced, interactive indicator built specifically for MetaTrader 4. Whether you're trading Forex, Gold, Indices, or Crypto, this tool gives you a professional edge with accurate price and time projections.
Key Features
GANN Projections with live Drag Reference Point automatically enables either "Up" or "Down" Gann projections based on whether the price is above or below the MA, respectively
- Reference point visually on the chart manually or automatically updated
- Gann projection levels either manually or automatically updated
- Instantly redraws projections as you move the points
- UI tabels tracks how often price crosses the entry level and reaches each target or stop level.
Target and stop counts (Up/Down/Stoploss) are displayed as percentages relative to the number of entry crosses.
Square of 9 Price Levels
- Includes Entry, Target 1, Target 2, Target 3 and Stop Level lines
- Separate controls for Uptrend and Downtrend projections
- Customizable line colors and styles
Time Projection Lines
- Vertical Gann time lines based on bar counts for future projection
- Works on any timeframe or symbol
- Line style and color fully customizable
Smart Buttons Interface
- Toggle Up/Down projections on or off
- Quick Reset button to clear and reposition triangle
- Minimal and clean design – easy on your charts
Optional Sound Alerts
- Hear a tick sound when you move triangle points
- Easily turn sound ON or OFF via input setting
Why Traders Love It:
- Works on any asset – Forex, XAUUSD, GER30, NAS100, Crypto
- Super responsive and optimized for fast analysis
- Clean chart design, no clutter
- No repainting, no lag
- Built by a trader – for traders
Ideal For:
- Gann-based traders looking for clarity and precision
- Swing & intraday forex traders
- Traders combining price and time geometry
- Anyone serious about using Square of 9 and Gann angles visually
Inputs You Can Control:
- Up/Down projection color & line style
- Vertical line color & style
- Sound toggle on drag
- Fully configurable to your style and strategy
- With Alert for Entry
What’s Included:
- GANN Forecaster Indicator (MT4)
- Documentation / How-to guide
- Lifetime free updates
How to Use for Day Trading (5-Minute Chart Strategy):
Step-by-Step Guide:
- Load the indicator on chart, your Gann levels are set directly for the correct trading trend
- Thats it !! Enter trade
- Want to clear the screen the "Reset" button to to clear all projections on the chart.
- Manually possible to change the reference point by dragging
Best Settings default :
- 200 SMA on the 5-minute chart for short-term daily trading direction. Use 20 SMA for 30 min/1 hour chart for long term trading.
Trend logic ( done automatically by the Indicator
- If price is above both SMA → Uptrend
- If price is below both SMA → Downtrend
- Set the Reference point R .
Trigger the GANN projection auto or manually
- Press "Up GANN" if it’s an uptrend
- Press "Down GANN" if it’s a downtrend
Trade with confidence. Happy Trading!
Tip:
You can see this behavior on the charts attached , 3 different valid setups with R placed at different retracement levels all project similar target zones. That’s the strength of this Gann.