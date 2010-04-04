MEDICI v2

Kindly message me for settings, assistance and for requests to add more functions which way be benificial.


Unlock the power of precision trading with EA Medici, the expert advisor meticulously crafted to revolutionize your trading experience. Harnessing the cutting-edge technology of advanced neural networks and sophisticated algorithms, Medici stands as the pinnacle of automated trading solutions.

This product is designed for long-term trading.
The style of investment recommended is invest for 1 financial year.

This robot takes advantage of precision entries in order to make best use of Martingale Betting system in the most safest way.The news and unexpected price hikes are barely affected towards the functioning of the program.

Experience the Difference:
- **Advanced Neural Network**: Utilizing state-of-the-art neural network technology, EA Medici adapts to market dynamics with unmatched agility and precision. It learns, evolves, and executes trades with unrivaled accuracy, ensuring optimal performance in any market condition.

- **Advanced Algorithm**: Powered by a sophisticated algorithm, EA Medici analyzes market data with unparalleled depth and sophistication. From intricate patterns to subtle trends, every aspect of the market is scrutinized to identify lucrative opportunities and optimize trading strategies.

- **Safe Martingale Betting System**: Take advantage of the innovative martingale betting system integrated into EA Medici. Designed to mitigate risk while maximizing profit potential, this system employs strategic doubling of positions to capitalize on market fluctuations without exposing your investments to undue risk.

- **Safety Features for Unpredicted Market Movements**: In the ever-changing landscape of the financial markets, unpredictability is inevitable. EA Medici is equipped with advanced safety features that shield your investments from unexpected market movements, ensuring peace of mind even in the face of volatility.

- **8 Years of XAUUSD Trading Knowledge**: Benefit from the wealth of trading knowledge accumulated over 8 years of intensive analysis and optimization focused on the XAUUSD market. EA Medici leverages this extensive historical data to make informed decisions and deliver consistent results.

Why Choose EA Medici?
- **Reliability**: With a track record of proven performance and reliability, EA Medici instills confidence in traders of all levels. Whether you're a seasoned professional or a novice trader, you can trust Medici to deliver results.

- **Efficiency**: Save time and effort with the convenience of automated trading. EA Medici streamlines the trading process, allowing you to focus on other aspects of your life while it diligently executes trades on your behalf.

- **Flexibility**: Customize and tailor EA Medici to suit your unique trading preferences and risk tolerance. With adjustable parameters and settings, you remain in control of your trading strategy while benefiting from the expertise of Medici's advanced technology.

Elevate your trading game to new heights with EA Medici. Join the ranks of successful traders who have unlocked the potential of automated trading with this groundbreaking expert advisor. Experience the future of trading today.


This EA has the ability to generate upto 1500 % yearly, depending on the capital that you are willing to risk.


Recommended Setting:


* Minimum Investment for this robot to run is 500 $.

* VPS with low latency

* Test Settings on Tester before you use it on Real Account.

* Use on XAUUSD pair on 15 minutes timeframe.


Recommended Brokers :



1. Exness (Any account)

Join : www.exness.com

Use Code : k0hnqqva2k


2. ICMarkets 

JOIN :  www.icmarkets.com

Use Code : 75691


3. RoboForex

Join :

Use Code : ntbhv


