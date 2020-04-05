Volatility 75 Castle

World Investor Volatility 75 - Automated Trading System

Technical Specifications

High-Precision Expert Advisor for the Volatility 75 Index


This Expert Advisor has been specifically designed to trade in the Deriv synthetic index market, focusing on the Volatility 75 Index, an instrument that simulates market volatility with an approximate annualized standard deviation of 75%.


Main Features

Timeframe and Capital Required:


Optimal Timeframe: M15 (15 minutes)

Minimum Recommended Capital: $1,000 USD

Suggested Leverage: 1:100

Initial Deposit: $1,000 USD with conservative risk management

Trading Strategy: The system uses Bollinger Bands as its primary technical indicator, a widely recognized tool for measuring market volatility and identifying overbought and oversold conditions. This methodology is particularly effective with the Volatility 75 Index due to its unique movement characteristics.


Optimization Parameters

The EA includes an advanced optimization system with the following adjustable variables:


Magic Number: Unique identifier (9712) for order tracking

Volume Size: 0.02 lots (adjustable from 0.1 to 1.0)

Stop Loss: 3,000,000

Take Profit: 20,000

Risk Management

The system incorporates:


Zero-latency execution to minimize slippage

Tick-by-tick modeling based on real ticks for accurate backtesting

Capital management system with risk control per trade

Visual Mode for real-time monitoring of indicators and trades

Competitive Advantages

Specific Adaptation: Configured exclusively for the unique characteristics of Volatility 75

Execution Accuracy: Zero-latency system to capitalize on opportunities in high-volatility markets

Flexibility: Parameters are fully editable according to the trader's risk profile

