GoldenTrade – Professional Trading Robot for XAUUSD

GoldenTrade is a fully automated trading algorithm designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold). The robot was developed with a strong focus on stability, reliability, and risk control. The algorithm does not use martingale, grid, or averaging strategies, making it a safe solution for long-term trading.

The strategy is based on the analysis of short-term volatility, micro-trends, and repetitive price behavior in the gold market. Trades are opened only when multiple conditions are met, reducing the likelihood of false signals.

Key Features

Trading Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframes: Optimally M1–M5

Strategy Type: Short-term intraday trading

No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging

Built-in volatility and spread filters

Fully automated — no manual intervention required

Automatic lot size calculation based on risk

How It Works

GoldenTrade analyzes:

Impulsive price movements and local reversal zones

Repeating market patterns

Spread dynamics and tick activity

Time of day and session-based trading activity

The system enters trades during moments of local market inefficiency, using clearly defined Take Profit and Stop Loss levels. Positions may also close early based on internal market condition filters.

Risk Management

Dynamic lot calculation based on account balance

Configurable risk level per trade (as a % of deposit)

Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels

Drawdown control and trade frequency limitation

Settings

Input Parameters (for symbols with 2 decimal places) Parameter Value Description trailingStop 20 Trailing stop in points (equals 2.00 in price) stopLoss 30 Stop Loss in points (equals 3.00 in price) takeProfit 1000 Take Profit in points (equals 100.00 in price) risk 0.1 Risk per trade (10% of current balance if 0.1 = 10%) EnvelopesPeriod 3 Moving average period for the Envelopes indicator Slippage 5 Maximum allowed slippage in points







Input Parameters (for symbols with 3 decimal places)

Parameter Value Description trailingStop 200 Trailing stop in points (equals 0.200 in price) stopLoss 300 Stop Loss in points (equals 0.300 in price) takeProfit 10000 Take Profit in points (equals 10.000 in price) risk 0.1 Risk per trade (10% of current balance if 0.1 = 10%) EnvelopesPeriod 30 Moving average period for the Envelopes indicator Slippage 5 Maximum allowed slippage in points







Recommendations

Account Type: Low-spread ECN account

Broker: Must offer low latency and stable XAUUSD liquidity

Trading Hours: No restrictions

Account Currency: USD

Minimum Recommended Deposit: from $300 (with 1–2% risk)

VPS: Use a VPS with minimum ping to your broker’s server

Backtest Results

Modeling Quality: 99.9%

Average Monthly Profitability: From 100% with controlled risk

Maximum Drawdown: Does not exceed 10% (with standard settings)

Average Trade Duration: 3 to 10 minutes

Advantages

No aggressive order management methods

Predictable behavior across different market phases

Real-time adaptation to market conditions

Suitable for both conservative and moderately active trading styles

High frequency of quality entries without overtrading

Important Notice

Before using the robot on a live account, it is strongly recommended to run backtests using your broker’s historical data and test in a demo environment to observe its behavior under live conditions.

GoldenTrade does not guarantee profits. Trading in financial markets carries the risk of partial or total loss of capital. Only use funds you can afford to lose without significant impact on your financial well-being.

Support & Updates

After purchase, technical support, setup assistance, and broker-specific optimization advice are provided.



