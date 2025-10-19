Golden Engine
- Experts
- Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The EA has been optimized for default settings on Gold with 2 digits for simple installation and use without the need for set files.
Settings:
|Max Spread
|= 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the pair, = 500 if Gold has 3 digits)
|Fixed Lot
|= 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size)
|Auto Lot
|= 1.0 to 3.0 (= 1 means auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...)
|Take Profit
|= 200 (points, = 2000 if Gold has 3 digits)
|Stop Loss
|= 350 (points, = 3500 if Gold has 3 digits)
|Timeframe
|= 5 Minutes
|Time Start
|= 01:30
|Time End
|= 22:30
|Magic Number
|= your number
* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).
* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.
Recommend:
This EA is specifically designed for Gold (XAUUSD).
Time frame: any time frame. Use VPS with low latency (< 20ms).
Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 35 points. Min Balance: $ 300
Note:
+ If you use EA with Gold and the price has 3 decimal places (like 4200.123), then you need to increase 10 times the value of Max Spread, Take Profit, Trailing parameters. For example, set Take Profit = 2000 (instead of the default value = 200). Because Point calculation is different with 2 decimal places.
+ The default setting is the recommended setting, but you can still change the parameter values to tweak the system to suit you.
+ Stops Level = 0 (check the Stops Level by: Press Ctrl + U, select currency pair, click Properties and Stops Level on the 3rd line).
+ Download history data before backtesting, press F2 to open history data table and download.