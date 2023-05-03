EA Liuk Trend Limited

2

This is the free version of EA LIUK TREND. The different is only this is limited use only, maximum 100 trades. But not limited for back test purpose. Lot will be only 0.01.

For more detail in original version, please visit : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/86874


EA LIUK TREND

The best way to get profit in trading is to follow the Market trend.

Good money management is important too to keep your investment save, by minimizing the Draw Down.

With this EA LIUK TREND, you will be able to control when should you enter the market and exit with your own risk setting with ONLY SINGLE ENTRY POSITION. NO Multiple Entry, NO Hedging, NO Martingale.


EA LIUK TREND will allow you to set 5 most important things in trading


1. Support and Resistance

Rule No.1 : "Market Price will find the next Support and Resistance after broke the current Support and Resistance"

In this EA you will be able to set Support and Resistance period in how much candle. With more longer period there will be more stronger Support or Resistance.

You can also set the minimum pip range between your Support and Resistance to make sure the strength of your Support or Resistance, since we always know that each pair always have different price range each period (e.g. daily range) .

Last in this rule, you will be able to set tolerance how much pip to break the Support or Resistance, we call it Offside.


2. Indicators

Rule No.2 : "Follow the Market trend"

The best and simple way to knows the market trend is Moving Average.

In this EA, you will have 2 Moving Average, the fast MA will do the action as signal to trigger Open Position when it crossing the slower MA. And to determine the trend, the slow MA will automatically make sure it position against the more slower MA base on it's calculation.

And also you can set RSI High and Low to make sure you enter the market in the perfect time. The more range RSI High and Low, the more EA will enter market. But be aware that people said to do not enter LONG (BUY) when RSI too high or do not enter SHORT (SELL) when RSI too low.


3. Stop Loss & Take Profit

Rule No.3 : "Always use STOP LOSS"

Statistic said that up to 90% trader LOSS because they do not want to LOSS, means they will hold their floating loss without Stop Loss until END.

So, what is the best SL & TP? This EA can set Auto SL, it will also automatically set TP. The calculation is based on the Support and Resistance. Also this EA will do Trailing Stop if it turned on.

You can also turn off Auto SL to determine your own SL,TP and TS.

To close the order before Take Profit, this EA can also immediately close the order when the price rejected by another Support or Resistance. And also can do close the order when the EA found any opposite signal. After this close setting turned on, this logic will only active when you get more than half of your TP to maximize the profit.


4. Money Management (not available in free version, lot will be only 0.01)

Rule No.4 : "Set your RISK before trade"

In this Setting, you can adjust your fix Lot if you want to use margin per trade. Or you can turn on Percent Loss of Equity if you want to use Risk Percent per trade, the lot will automatically set by EA based on actual Equity.

Please always consider Draw Down and Consecutive Loss based on your Back Test Result to determine your RISK.

If you want to do full risk in one trade and get the jackpot, do not trade, go to casino!


5. Trading Time

Rule No.5 : "Trade in the right Time"

In this setting, you can set daily trading time in 3 time range.

This setting will effective if you trade in low Time Frame, you can turn it off if it is not necessary use.


Once you get the best setting, the EA LIUK TREND will Open Position when hitting Support or Resistance to follow the trend and do the rest for you.

Default parameters are set for EURUSD M15.

Please share your best setting with your favorite Pairs!

Good Luck and Thank You!


