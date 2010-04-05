EuroClimb

Next Price : $399.00

EuroClimb EA: Your Ultimate Companion for EURUSD Downtrends!

Unlock the power of precision trading with EuroClimb, the Expert Advisor built exclusively to capitalize on EURUSD’s bearish trends. Tailored for short positions, EuroClimb ensures you never miss an opportunity in a downtrending market.

Key Features:

Timeframe: M15

Specialized Short Selling: Exclusively focuses on short trades, delivering optimized performance for downtrends.

Accessible Entry: Start trading with as little as $100, making it perfect for both beginners and seasoned traders.

Continuous Optimization: We’re committed to keeping EuroClimb ahead of the curve! Expect future updates that integrate the latest market data and improve performance.

Active Community: Gain access to an exclusive Telegram group for buyers—get support, share insights, and stay updated on the latest strategies and improvements.

Proven Strategy: Tested in both backtests and live markets, EuroClimb consistently identifies high-probability trade setups.

Risk Management: Features built-in risk controls to protect your capital while maximizing returns.

Smart Trade Management: Each trade is equipped with Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels to minimize risks and secure profits.

Safe Methods: No martingale, grid, or other high-risk trading methods—ensuring your account remains safe.

Broker Compatibility: Not sensitive to brokers or specific trading conditions, offering you flexibility and convenience.

Prodotti consigliati
Luzart Scalper
Luc Aspirot
Experts
Best results with: GBPUSD GBPJPY can also bring good results. This is the MT4 version. Like with any scalper, you will need a broker with a low spread and a fast VPS. This EA does not use martingale or grid. Backtests have been done with Tick Story GMT+2. This GMT offset is used by most brokers Requirements Trading pairs: GBPUSD Timeframe: M1 Suggested deposit: $1000 How it works: The Ea will find a big movement in price, when such an event occurs, it will try to make a profit on the retrac
ITM Breach GBPUSD
Shuang Zhang
Experts
ITM Breach   ITM Breach 作为一款突破类型的交易策略他有很好的稳定性，适用于所用的货币兑 但是我还是重点推荐只挂GBPUSD这一个货币，当然我们也会发现在EURUSD USDJPY 等货币也会出现不错的效果 ITM Breach 不属于超短线头皮，在交易中你会发现它的盈利通常都会在200-500点可能甚至更多 ITM Breach会自动根据动能力度来调整开仓手数以及止损距离 运行周期  1 H  推荐使用 ECN账户类型 如  Exness ，Tickmill 等延迟滑点较小的平台 如果你想拥有Exness的0点差的账户可以点击此处获取开户链接 参数说明  •.TradingLot=0.2;                            //动态仓位调整----自动判断行情力度来决定开仓的大小 2.WeightedStopLoss=360;                 //动态止损距离----自动判断止损点数 3.AllowedMaxSpread=50;                  //点差控制       ----平台点差超过设定值停止开仓
Two Kids
Natalya Sopina
Experts
Two Kids  - high frequency EA-scalper. Two Kid s  -  uses only two standard indicators to generate signal to oder opening. Two Kids   -universal and simple. Two Kids   - trades accurately and swiftly. Two Kids   - independent on TF. Two Kids   - worsk on all currency pairs. Two Kids   - uses no martingale and no grid Two Kids   -needs 20  units of currency for lot 0.01 for each used currency pair. Two Kid s EA  Parameters : Trading  hours  HH . ММ  (server time) : trade time limit on time : tim
MACD Momentum Pro MT4 Hma Wma Trend ADX
Adam Benjamin Kildare
Experts
SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY PRICE!! MACD Momentum Pro is a professional, fully-customisable Expert Advisor that uses closed-bar MACD crossovers, confirms trend with HMA/WMA, and filters with ADX . It’s simple to run in the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester, so you can backtest, optimise, and find parameters that suit any symbol and timeframe. Packed with features ATR-based SL & TP – Adapts to volatility; no more one-size-fits-all levels. Currency or % risk – Set a fixed cash amount or a percent; lots auto-c
Global Intel Invest Gold Scalping EA MT4
Dinesh Atmaram Agrawal
Experts
Global Intel Invest Gold Scalping EA work with gold scalping to give you best results. Timeframe: Works with current timeframe you have set (BEST WITH M1 and M5) You can backtest as per your need It will buy 0.01 lot per $100 and it will increase gradually as per the balance. ( If you have $1000 balance in your account it will trade with 0.1 lots) If you have any questions or query reach us via skype: globaladsmedia / whatsapp:      https://chat.whatsapp.com/Jn0ut8ywKLc3ES9TvC9wUJ&nbsp ; / e
Synaptic Ai
HEGUI Morad
Experts
Synaptic AI is a fully automated professional Expert Advisor that utilizes the power of artificial intelligence and is supported by over a decade of historical data. This allows for the identification and modeling of recurring patterns on the GBPUSD pair. The result is a strategy based on a proprietary algorithm and complex calculations that detect the signals sent by these patterns, allowing for anticipation of market movements with a statistical advantage. Key Features Few basic parameters
CatchTheWave EASY
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
The " CatchTheWave EASY " adviser is a lightweight version of the adviser of the same name. This Expert Advisor uses many different strategies to determine the most accurate entry points into the market. One of the key features of " CatchTheWave EASY " is the use of a grid when trading. This means that the Expert Advisor creates orders at various price levels, providing a potentially profitable position in any direction of the market. In addition, the Expert Advisor has the ability to effectiv
FREE
Smart Trade
Phong Vu
Experts
Introduction to Smart Trade Price Action Expert Advisor Smart Trade Price Action is an Expert Advisor (EA) with a flexible and diverse trading strategy, operating across 15 currency pairs on the All  timeframe. This approach enhances the chances of sustainable growth while reducing the risk of relying on a single pair or individual trades. Risk management is strictly controlled, ensuring the safety of your capital. With a simple setup, Smart Trade Price Action requires no specialized knowledg
Babylon
Sergey Ermolov
Experts
Babylon Expert Advisor opera sui livelli di supporto e resistenza. I livelli di supporto e resistenza sono determinati sulla base di un algoritmo genetico basato sull'intelligenza artificiale. Ciò consente di aprire i trade non solo sui livelli già visibili nella storia, ma anche sui livelli previsti che potrebbero essere formati in futuro. Inoltre, il trading solo nella direzione del trend aumenta l'affidabilità e riduce al minimo i possibili drawdown.  Dopo l'acquisto, scrivetemi un messaggio
Grid HLevel
Sergey Ermolov
Experts
Versione MT5  |   Indicatore Valable ZigZag   |   FAQ L'Expert Advisor Grid HLevel è perfetto per i trader che vogliono ottenere un profitto stabile sul mercato Forex ogni mese. L'Expert Advisor funziona secondo la strategia di mediazione e vi consiglio di usarla correttamente. Usarla "correttamente" significa aprire operazioni di mediazione nei punti di inversione del mercato e operare solo nella direzione di un trend globale. Per quanto riguarda la direzione del trend principale, suggerisco d
EA Liuk Trend Limited
Maulana Dihaan Tadiska
2 (1)
Experts
This is the free version of EA LIUK TREND. The different is only this is limited use only, maximum 100 trades. But not limited for back test purpose. Lot will be only 0.01. For more detail in original version, please visit :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/86874 EA LIUK TREND The best way to get profit in trading is to follow the Market trend. Good money management is important too to keep your investment save, by minimizing the Draw Down. With this EA LIUK TREND, you will be able to co
FREE
Legion Arisen
Toni Krasteva Krasteva
Experts
Welcome to the legion. We are happy to welcome you to become part of our legion. We developed our own scalping AI based on inner dependencies for each pair, trained it and added a little bit of price action. The result was a trading algorithm we called "Legion". It is adapted to work on any time frames, no grid, no martingale. Special optimization for EUR/USD and for... you can write us for more info. Last but not least, low drawdown, configurable stop loss and a custom trailing stop mechanism.
Goood job EA
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
Reliable & Steady EA Now Available! Grow your capital steadily by securing small daily profits — no stress, no hype. This EA uses a simple yet effective breakout strategy , entering trades when the high or low of a few candles ago is breached. It follows the market’s momentum with precision and discipline. Strong Risk Management Built In Every trade is protected with clearly defined Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) If SL is hit, the EA retries with increased lot size — but only up to
Gold Angel
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
The Gold Angel MT4 Expert Advisor is designed for automated gold trading on the MetaTrader 4 platform, providing traders with unique tools and strategies to achieve maximum profit. Using complex algorithms for analyzing market data, this advisor is able to identify profitable entry and exit points, which significantly reduces risks and increases the chances of successful trading. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Gold Angel MT4 offer
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Puria Advisor
Dmitriy Kudryashov
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor follows Puria trading method. RSI is used for sorting out signals. Also, the EA implements the averaging function. Trading strategy Three Moving Average (МА) indicators combined with Moving Averages Convergence/Divergence (MACD) provide market entry signals . Sell as soon as First MA crosses Second MA and Third MA below and confirmation from MACD arrives (one bar has closed below the zero level). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is used as the signal filter . If RS
Spider Bot Pro
Szymon Palczynski
3.67 (3)
Experts
No fabricated fake forward tests or meaningless optimized backtests. No artificial intelligence and similar things. In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between backtest results and actual results. One of the limitations of backtest is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight. Spider Bot Pro uses a developed innovative technology involving virtual grid. Simply put, Spider will build virtual grid in the background, using them to constantly monitor the market to he
Follow GOLD
Lucas Martinez Gomez
Experts
Vi presentiamo Follow GOLD EA , l'innovativo consulente esperto in MQL4 che sta trasformando il modo di fare trading con la prestigiosa coppia XAUUSD . Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con oltre 5 anni di esperienza nel trading. Follow GOLD EA utilizza una strategia unica in cui segue il trend della coppia, calcolando la dimensione del lotto in base a una percentuale di rischio scelta. Ciò significa che ogni volta che l'EA esegue un trade, la dimensione del lotto viene ricalcolata per co
Velora
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
5 (5)
Experts
Velora EA – Sistema di breakout a griglia e adattivo Velora è un Expert Advisor di alta qualità progettato a partire dal nucleo di Instant Volatility Breakout (IVB), con un Grid Engine adattivo, logica di trailing dinamica, meccanismi di chiusura parziale e voci automatizzate basate sulla volatilità. Progettata per i trader che cercano un mix di aggressività, sicurezza e adattabilità, Velora non è solo reattiva, è anche reattiva. Punti di forza principali IVB Breakout Engine:   rileva raffiche d
EA RSI Pending Grid
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
"RSI" usually refers to the Relative Strength Index, a technical indicator used in financial markets to analyze the strength or weakness of an asset's price. "Pending Grid" may suggest a specific trading strategy that combines pending orders with grid trading techniques. RSI EA : RSI (Relative Strength Index) is a technical indicator used in trading to assess whether an asset is overbought or oversold. It measures the speed and change of price movements. RSI values range from 0 to 100. Typically
Range Breakout EA MT4
BM Trading GmbH
5 (2)
Experts
Unlike many other programs in the mql5 market this is a REAL day trading strategy. It does not use any martingale or grid functionalities and follows a logical concept. The Range Breakout Expert Advisor can be used to trade time ranges. The market often finds its direction in the morning hours and then follows this trend for the day. This expert advisor is designed to trade these trends after the morning breakout. Still you can trade all sorts of time breakouts with this program.  I use the stra
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Anti Scalping Trader mg
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
ANTI SCALPING TRADER EA - è un sistema di trading automatico avanzato basato sulle più recenti ricerche sulla price action! Questo è un Expert Adviser "imposta e dimentica" che fa tutto il lavoro di trading per te! 20 Set_file disponibili! Utilizza i Set_file v25.12 dalla sezione "Commenti" per utilizzare/testare l'EA. L'idea di trading si basa su un pattern di Price Action completamente nuovo che ho scoperto da solo! ANTI SCALPING TRADER è un ottimo investimento: funzionerà per te per anni
GoldHunterCheaper
ZORAN RAJKOV
Experts
EA specially made for currency pair XAUUSD. It uses artificial intelligence and complex mathematical operations, all with the goal of as little risk as possible and constant profit. I am an electrical engineer and a professor of informatics, so everything with me is calculated to the maximum and there must be no mistakes. The EA will provide mathematically processed information with the aim of as little risk as possible, , and if you wish, you can increase the Lot in order to achieve the desired
Valkyrie AI
Frank Paetsch
Experts
️ VALKYRIE AI – The Next Generation of Smart Trading on MT4 Intro (Deutsch optional): Valkyrie AI ist ein KI-optimierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für präzise, risikokontrollierte Handelsentscheidungen auf höchstem technischen Niveau. Er analysiert Marktvolatilität und Trendstruktur in Echtzeit und reagiert intelligent auf wechselnde Marktbedingungen – vollautomatisch oder halbautomatisch auf Knopfdruck. ️ About Valkyrie AI Valkyrie AI is a high-performance Expert Advisor built for tr
Forex Day Trader reverse
Steve Zoeger
Experts
Forex Day Trader EA - reverse This Robot has passed a 20YEAR Backtest before releasing. ================================================ The Robot is based on 3 Indicators to catch profitable trades. ====================================================== As the name suggest it works best on Day Frames.over 90% success rate in the backtests. This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. ===================================================
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
King Grid
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
King Gold Grid Presentamos con orgullo el revolucionario Asesor Experto de Sistema Grid, una obra maestra creada por  Mr Beast. Este excepcional producto se distingue como uno de los mejores en su categoría, destacando por su magnífica gestión de riesgos y especialización en el trabajo con el oro. Diseñado meticulosamente para optimizar la eficiencia y maximizar los beneficios, este asesor experto se erige como un líder indiscutible en el mundo de los sistemas de rejilla. Su capacidad para adapt
Overnight EA
Naim El Hajj
Experts
The Overnight EA is a fully automated trading Expert Advisor, which uses technical analysis to take decisions based on various signals. It is originally intended to be used in the late hours of the night, where volatility is low, where we could scalp a few pips and avoid large drawdowns, however it could be used during any time of the day. Overnight EA is designed to have a very high winning ratio, and low drawdowns. It averages between 5-7% monthly with a fixed lot size. Using a VPS to run the
Wendingying
yuanyue hu
Experts
Consistent Profitability Is King Note: GBPUSD, 1-minute chart. With the current parameters, a recommended margin is $10,000 USD . Markets are inherently random. Prices rise and fall at random, so any attempt to predict the next candlestick is futile. Even artificial intelligence cannot accurately forecast prices. Every indicator merely describes past prices, and past prices have no deterministic effect on the future—this is the essence of the market. Therefore, any hope of using past pri
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King   gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Benvenuti a Indicement! PROP FIRM PRONTO! -> scarica i file del set   qui PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Ne sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offerta Combo Ultimate     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   mette a frutto i miei 15 anni di esperienza nella creazione di algoritmi di trading professionali per i mercati
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionale per il trading sull’oro con intelligenza artificiale Cherma MT4 è un sistema di trading automatizzato avanzato, progettato appositamente per operare sull’oro (XAUUSD) nel time frame di 5 minuti. Si basa completamente sull’intelligenza artificiale per analizzare il mercato e individuare con precisione i punti di ingresso e uscita. Questo EA è ideale per i trader che cercano una strategia di scalping veloce ed efficiente, eseguendo decine di operazioni og
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PIÙ DI 4 ANNI DI RISULTATI COMMERCIALI IN DIRETTA GIÀ     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NUOVA PROMO: Solo poche copie disponibili a 349$ Prossimo prezzo: 449$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis! Assicurati di dare un'occhiata al nostro "   pacchetto combo Ultimate EA   " nel nostro   blog promozionale   !!   LEGGERE LA GUIDA ALL'INSTALLAZIONE PRIMA DI ESEGUIRE L'EA!!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Altri risultati live   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanc
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Experts
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Experts
Presentazione di Algo Gold EA, un consulente esperto sofisticato e a basso rischio realizzato meticolosamente per i trader che cercano una potente strategia di scalping. Con l'obiettivo di ridurre al minimo i prelievi e implementare una solida gestione del rischio, questo sistema di trading automatizzato è progettato per fornire risultati coerenti sia nei conti reali che in quelli demo. Una delle caratteristiche distintive di Algo Gold EA è la sua capacità di interrompere l'attività di tradi
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Experts
EA Forex Scalping è un Expert Advisor progettato appositamente per tre coppie di valute principali: EURUSD, USDJPY e GBPUSD. Segnali Rimane solo 1 copia su 10 a questo prezzo. Prezzo successivo: $599.99 Disponibile per MT4 e MT5 MT5 Non utilizza griglia, martingala, intelligenza artificiale, reti neurali o arbitraggio. Ogni trade ha uno Stop Loss (SL) fisso, diverso per ogni coppia. I profitti sono protetti tramite Trailing Stop. L’EA è attivo su conti reali da oltre 6 mesi, dimostrando reddi
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
Benvenuto in Gold Trend Scalping PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Prossimo prezzo: $899 Prezzo finale: $1999 Gold Trend Scalping è il primo EA che ho progettato specificamente per l'oro. L'EA utilizza una strategia di trading seguendo la tendenza, basata su timeframe più grandi. Utilizza un super trend per rilevare la tendenza principale del timeframe più grande e poi apre operazioni su timeframe più piccoli. L'EA utilizza sempre uno stop loss fisso per ogni operazione, impostato a 100 pips. Incorpora an
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.55 (11)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del denaro,
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Unstoppable Breakthrough
Pinjia Liu
1 (1)
Experts
Unstoppable Breakthrough   is a trading strategy designed specifically for gold trading (XAUUSD) in the financial markets. This strategy identifies potential trading opportunities based on market price behavior and the breakout of key price levels. The core of the strategy lies in accurately setting buy stop and sell stop orders, which automatically enter the market when gold prices break through these preset levels. Test Report: (Download XAUUSD 10 year Test report on fixed hands) Test Report:
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
Promo lancio! Sono rimaste solo poche copie a 449$! Prossimo prezzo: 599$ Prezzo finale: 999$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro si unisce al club degli EA che commerciano oro, ma con una grand
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Mon Scalper MT4
Xuan Bach Nguyen
Experts
Mon Scalper - Dual-Trendline Breakout Scalping Expert Mon Scalper is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It utilizes a unique dual-trendline strategy to identify strong trends and breakout points, executing trades automatically based on market conditions. Join My MQL5 Channel for the Latest Updates! Real-Time Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2281529 Pricing : Launch Price : $199 Incremental Price Increase : The price will increase by $100 after
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️ Possiedi già il  Boring Pips EA ? Hai diritto a uno  sconto aggiuntivo del 30% ! Contattaci per scoprire: Come richiedere il tuo rebate (rimborso) Il secondo mandato di Trump ha riacceso un'ondata di politiche commerciali aggressive, a partire dal ritorno di dazi doganali su larga scala che stanno scuotendo i mercati globali. Le tensioni in Medio Oriente sono aumentate — recentemente tra Israele e Iran — influenzando potenzialmente l’aumento del prezzo del petrolio. La guerra tra R
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Experts
Trillion Pips GridX EA — Advanced Grid & Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA by Trillion Pips is a professional-grade, fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to harness the power of grid, martingale, and hedging strategies under intelligent risk control. It dynamically manages positions to capitalize on both trending and ranging markets while optimizing capital deployment and drawdown recovery. Core Features Advanced Grid Strategy – Automatically opens and ma
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgiato dalla perdita. Perfezionato dal dolore. Rilasciato con uno scopo. ️ STRUTTURA. NON SPECULAZIONE. Three Little Birds EA non è solo un altro robot di trading. È un motore forgiato in battaglia, creato attraverso anni di veri fallimenti e progettato per una missione:   proteggere, recuperare e far crescere il tuo capitale, quando il mercato diventa crudele. Combina   tre potenti strategie   in perfetta sincronia: Grid on Loss con Martingala   : asso
Altri dall’autore
Modified Schaff Trend Cycle
Irma Wati
Indicatori
Revolutionize Your Trading with the Enhanced Schaff Trend Cycle Indicator! Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with our Advanced Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) Indicator , an indicator to deliver faster, more accurate signals than ever before. Built on the foundation of Doug Schaff's classic STC, this upgraded version integrates cutting-edge enhancements to suit the demands of modern traders. Why Choose This Indicator? Precision Redefined : Improved calculations for sharper trend ide
XSTrend
Irma Wati
Indicatori
Master Market Trends with the Advanced XST Indicator! Introducing XST (eXtreme Super Trend) , the next-generation trend-following indicator designed for traders who demand speed, precision, and simplicity. XST builds on the strengths of the classic Super Trend indicator while incorporating advanced modifications that make it faster, smarter, and more adaptive to modern market dynamics. Why Choose XST? Enhanced Accuracy : With improved algorithms, XST reduces false signals and provides more re
EuroClimb MT5
Irma Wati
Experts
Next Price : $399.00 EuroClimb EA: Your Ultimate Companion for EURUSD Downtrends! Unlock the power of precision trading with EuroClimb , the Expert Advisor built exclusively to capitalize on EURUSD’s bearish trends. Tailored for short positions, EuroClimb ensures you never miss an opportunity in a downtrending market. Key Features: Timeframe : M15 Specialized Short Selling : Exclusively focuses on short trades, delivering optimized performance for downtrends. Accessible Entry : Start trad
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione