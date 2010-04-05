Introduction to Smart Trade Price Action Expert Advisor





Smart Trade Price Action is an Expert Advisor (EA) with a flexible and diverse trading strategy, operating across 15 currency pairs on the All timeframe. This approach enhances the chances of sustainable growth while reducing the risk of relying on a single pair or individual trades. Risk management is strictly controlled, ensuring the safety of your capital.





With a simple setup, Smart Trade Price Action requires no specialized knowledge or optimization. You can run the EA continuously without supervision, thanks to its high diversification and low-risk design.





Unlike many other EAs that rely on finding optimal values for each currency pair based on historical data, Smart Trade Price Action uses effective values for all pairs. This demonstrates the strength of its algorithms and reinforces the potential for strong performance across future market movements.





With a backtest period spanning 10 years and over 2.5 years of live trading since mid-2023, this EA has shown excellent adaptability to various market conditions, whether trending or ranging. The EA takes advantage of intraday volatility, which often occurs independently of the broader market bias.





Smart Trade Price Action does not require complex trading conditions or high execution speeds. It can operate with almost any broker (although low spread accounts are recommended), and it requires minimal computer resources. All the recommended currency pairs and timeframes can be managed from just four charts.





**Currency Pairs and Timeframes**





The EA supports the following pairs: EURUSD (the top recommendation), GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, AUDUSD, EURGBP, NZDUSD, EURAUD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURCAD, and XAUUSD. The best timeframes are M30 or H1.





**Recommended Account Balance**





The minimum recommended balance for using the EA with the EURUSD pair is $500 $10.000.





With Smart Trade Price Action, you gain not only a powerful trading tool but also a reliable partner to help maximize profits and minimize risks in your trading journey.