XRX Master
- Indicateurs
- Mati Maello
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator XRX Master indicator.Indicator displays trend movement.Indicator helps to buy and sell.
Features
- FiltPer- displays indicator period.
- deviation - displaus indicator deviation.
- deviation2 - displaus indicator deviation 2.
- HL_period - displaus indicator Highest and Lowest period.
- HL_period2 - displaus indicator Highest 2 and Lowest 2 period.
How to understand the status:
- If the trend color arrow is green, trend is up.
- If the trend color arrow is red, trend is down.
