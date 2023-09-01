A

Scalping EA for GBPUSD .

Working with up to the best 100 trading signals algorithm from various Trading Systems. The combination of Price Action, High Low, Trend, Range Levels, Pullback /

GU Spot is a One Shot One Kill EA.No Martingale, No Averaging, No Grid or other high-risk strategies.Retracement and Reversal.. High Accuracy Entry Signals and protected by a proper Money Management. A tight Stop Loss with SL:TP ratio 1:3 by default, Trailing and Breakeven. Auto Lot and Risk Percentage calculation.





About GU Spot

At the first installation, GU Spot EA will automatically change the chart to GBPUSD M5 and start to scan the signals and place an order if entry signal is found. Only 1 trade at a time with Stop Loss and Take Profit that can be hidden using the option available in the parameter setting, default is hidden. No more trade before existing position is closed. Including the position from another EA or position from a manual trading that means it will not open trade if there is a position active in the account. GU Spot EA focuses on the accuracy of entry signals that come from various trading strategies. And I took the best ones to implement in this EA. Starting from price action such as candle patterns, chart patterns, high-low from M5 to H4 timeframes. Trends, Range Levels, Pullbacks / Retracements and Reversals. And supported by the following indicators: MA, MACD, SAR, Stochastic, RSI, ATR, and RVI. Collaborate to form the signals algorithm that have been tested with 3 kinds of Money Management strategy as shown in the screenshots:

Initial Deposit 500, Risk 5%/transaction + trailing and breakeven. With TP: 6 x ATR 24 M5 and SL: 3 x ATR 24 M5 (TP:SL=2:1) . The result: 100% profit trades, DD 7.18%, net profit: 636635.23 /year. Initial Deposit 500, Risk 5%/transaction + breakeven. With TP: 3 x ATR 24 M5 and SL: 3 x ATR 24 M5 (TP:SL=1:1). The result: 100% profit trades, DD 7.18%, net profit: 274417.12 /year Initial Deposit 500, Risk 10%/transaction + trailing and breakeven. With TP: 6 x ATR 24 M5 and SL: 3 x ATR 24 M5 (TP:SL=2:1). The result: 100% profit trades, DD 12.00% %, net profit: 391608344.84 /year

Currently, GU-Spot has a winning rate of up to 100% on Tester using the historical data originally from broker and expected at least 75-90% on a real account which is a very good figure for making a profit. GU Spot is relatively safe because it has clear entry and exit limits, no multiple entries, and also adjustable auto lot size and risk percentage per transaction.





Recommended Account:

Spread. GU-Spot EA is designed to trade Scalping with tight StopLoss by default. So, the Spread value is an important factor that must be considered. It will automatically ignore the signal if the spread is more than 1/8*SL and notification alert will be triggered. Default Stop Loss is about 3 x ATR 24 M5. So Lower Spread is better. Recommended Maximum floating spread 20 points. However, you still have an option to increase stop loss value manually on the external setting in case it is impossible for you to trade on the type of account. Please note, it is Low Spread for GBPUSD only . No matter if the other symbols have the high spread. Leverage. It can work on any account leverage. Recommended is around 1: 200 to 1:500. Symbol. GBPUSD Timeframe M5. Balance. There is not a minimum value of balance to use GU-Spot EA. Depending on your broker rules. You can start with as little as $10 with some brokers. However, recommended the initial deposit to be at least $100.