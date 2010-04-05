Renko Hedging EA
Hello all
The expert works in the direction and method of hydag
When the number of open deals reaches 8 here, it works in the manner of the Hedge expert in this link
And when all the deals are closed on a profit, he returns to his work, such as the work of the Renko expert in this link
A large capital because of his work in the Hedge manner needs complications when the deals reach eight
very important
Auto_lots = False
LOT1 = 0.01
Work on five minutes
Parameters:
Lot1: Manual Lot Size
Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size.
Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.
Take_Profit: Take Profit in points adjusted for 30 or 20 Digits brokers.
Stop_Loss: Stop Loss in points adjusted for 50 or 30 Digits brokers Prefer not to use.
Start_Time: Start Time in GMT time. EA starting Time.
End_Time: Ending Time in GMT time. EA Ending Time.
Max_Open : maximum number of open deals.
Max_Lots : And controlling the maximum lot size.
Loss_USD : and closing all together at a loss from Loss use of Loss usd = zero does not work
multiple_total : Control from here Recurrence of complications .
Continuous_trading =true Keep working nonstop = false The Expert is deleted from the chart after the total profit of the transactions .
Magic_Number: EA Magic Number
Explains how the expert works.
Max Spread = 0.3
Broker link from here
Currency:
GBPUSD
Time Frame:
M5
Minimum recommended amount and leverage:
Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or More.
Min Recommended Deposit: 5000 USD or Equivalent amount.
Lot 0.01