Renko Hedging EA

Hello all

The expert works in the direction and method of hydag

A large capital because of his work in the Hedge manner needs complications when the deals reach eight

very important

Auto_lots = False

LOT1 = 0.01

Work on five minutes

Parameters:





Lot1: Manual Lot Size

Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size.

Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.

Take_Profit: Take Profit in points adjusted for 30 or 20 Digits brokers.

Stop_Loss: Stop Loss in points adjusted for 50 or 30 Digits brokers Prefer not to use.

Start_Time: Start Time in GMT time. EA starting Time.

End_Time: Ending Time in GMT time. EA Ending Time.

Max_Open : maximum number of open deals.

Max_Lots : And controlling the maximum lot size.

Loss_USD : and closing all together at a loss from Loss use of Loss usd = zero does not work

multiple_total : Control from here Recurrence of complications .

Continuous_trading =true Keep working nonstop = false The Expert is deleted from the chart after the total profit of the transactions .