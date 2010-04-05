Audusd Glider

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/130562?source=Site+Profile

Trading AUDUSD, one of the Cleanest and calmest forex pairs in the market, demands patience, a strategy and good risk management. AUDUSD Glider seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system designed for optimal Forex trading. The robot is thoroughly tested from 2010 until now. With 0.01 lotsize it has never exceeded 5% (500$ )Drawdown on a $10.000 dollar account. The EA is only made to short, and is completely specialized to ride AUDUSD's waves. If you watch the AUDUSD chart on the higher timeframes, this is the best possible way to trade the pair. The robot itself trades on the 5M chart and waits for a pullback in a downtrend to open short positions. In times of an up trending market the robot will not trade at all. Unlike EA's that have insane profit factors in backtests but don't actually work, AUDUSD Glider trades exactly like the backtests show. I use the robot myself in my personal portfolio. As the robot only waits for perfect short entries, there will be times where it doesnt open a trade for a whole month!

Symbol AUDUSD
Timeframe M5
 
Capital min. $500
Broker any broker
Account type any, lower spread preferred
Leverage from 1:20
VPS preferred, but not mandatory, also MQL VPS



Hour filters for Risk Scenarios

To further improve its robustness, The robot employs time filters to withstand unpredictable market events, helping to ensure consistent performance even in turbulent conditions.

(20:00 - 3:00 No opening new trades) to avoid the day close, opening and weird price fluctuations at these.

(5:00-8:00 No opening new trades) Avoiding part of the asian session, but starting at London open when there is more activity.

(14:30-16:00 No opening new trades) Not trading New York open and news times, to avoid entering into big price spikes


Intelligent Risk Management

To safeguard your capital, the EA integrates a robust risk management framework. It uses fixed Stop-Loss (SL) and Take-Profit (TP) orders, along with trailing stops to lock in profits as trades move favorably. By avoiding risky techniques like Martingale, the EA prioritizes stability and security over high-risk strategies, ensuring a controlled approach to trading.


Dynamic Trading Frequency Adjustment

One of the robot's standout features is its ability to adjust the frequency of trades according to market volatility. During high-volatility periods, AUDUSD Glider increases the number of trades to take advantage of rapid movements, while in quieter phases, it reduces trading activity, focusing only on the most promising opportunities. This adaptability ensures the EA performs optimally without the need for constant oversight. 

As the robot only waits for perfect short entries, there will be times where it doesnt open a trade for a whole month!

Proven Performance Through Extensive Testing

With over a 14 years of backtesting using realistic market simulations, AUDUSD Glider has demonstrated its robustness and profitability even in challenging market conditions. The EA has shown consistent growth curves with controlled drawdowns, proving its stability across various broker data feeds and volatile phases, such as economic crises. (2020) The robot only places short trades and is completely optimized to capitalize on AUDUSD's waves


User-Friendly and Customizable

The robot's default settings are optimized for ease of use, making it accessible even to beginners. However, for experienced traders, there’s the option to fine-tune settings such as trading days, Expiration time on pending orders and maximum amount of orders.


Take the next step in your trading journey by incorporating AUD/USD Glider into your portfolio and unlock a new level of precision, security, and efficiency in AUDUSD trading.


How to Get Started:

  1. Chart Setup: Add AUDUSD Glider to an AUDUSD chart, put the timeframe on 5M and enable automatic trading.
  2. Check settings: The robot is completely optimized for the default settings, you can enable of disable certain days to avoid trading. 
  3. Insert lotsize: For every 0.01 lot I recommend atleast $500 as the max drawdown per 0.01 lot has been $400. 


