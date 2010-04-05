PropCoon MT4

PropCoon – Swing Trading Expert Advisor for Prop Firm Compliance


  • Limited Offer: First 10 copies at $99 – Next price: $250

Access recommended settings: PropCoon-Settings

PropCoon is a swing trading Expert Advisor designed for traders aiming to pass and manage proprietary trading firm challenges.
Built with robust validation logic, strict risk control, and advanced technical filtering, it delivers disciplined, high-quality trades while fully respecting prop firm rules.


Key Features

Swing Trading Logic

  • Targets medium-term price reversals and structured entries using technical confluence. Ideal for M15 charts.

Prop Firm Compliance

  • Designed to respect drawdown limits, stop level rules, and trading exposure caps. Integrated spread and slippage filters.

Advanced Market Filters

  • ATR volatility screening
  • MA and WPR directional filters
  • CCI-based trend validation
  • Candle pattern filter (Engulfing)

Capital Management
  • Fixed lots, AutoMM (% balance), and optional recovery mode
  • Secure profit logic with dynamic break-even
  • Max 1 open trade at a time to reduce risk concentration
No Grid, No Martingale, No Arbitrage
Built for consistency and rule-based execution without aggressive recovery or high-risk tactics.

Compatibility
  • Pairs: Optimized for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY
  • Timeframes: Best on M15
  • Broker: ECN / low-spread recommended
  • VPS: Strongly recommended
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher
Configuration
  • Full control over all indicators and filters
  • Risk and exposure management settings
  • Slippage limits




















Plus de l'auteur
SmartCoon
Florian Maxime Benjam Mauduit
4.67 (3)
Experts
SmartCoon EA - Advanced RSI Grid Trading System with News Filter Visit our site to join our telegram channel and discover other set files! Description : SmartCoon Grid EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines RSI-based entry signals with a dynamic grid strategy. The EA features an advanced news filter and flexible lot sizing options to help manage risk effectively. Usage Recommendations: Pairs  EURUSD Timeframe  M5 Account type  Raw or Standard Minimum capital  100$ Minim
FREE
CoonMonit MT5
Florian Maxime Benjam Mauduit
Utilitaires
MetaTrader to Prometheus Exporter Optimize your trading by easily exporting your MetaTrader data to Prometheus and transform it into powerful visual insights through Grafana dashboards. This utility bridges the gap between your trading platform and modern monitoring solutions. Key Features: Automatic export of trading metrics from MetaTrader (MT4/MT5) Full Prometheus format compatibility for immediate integration Simple and flexible metric configuration Low performance impact on MetaTrader
FREE
CoonMonit MT4
Florian Maxime Benjam Mauduit
Utilitaires
MetaTrader to Prometheus Exporter Optimize your trading by easily exporting your MetaTrader data to Prometheus and transform it into powerful visual insights through Grafana dashboards. This utility bridges the gap between your trading platform and modern monitoring solutions. Key Features: Automatic export of trading metrics from MetaTrader (MT4/MT5) Full Prometheus format compatibility for immediate integration Simple and flexible metric configuration Low performance impact on MetaTrader Su
FREE
Raccoon FP
Florian Maxime Benjam Mauduit
Indicateurs
Raccoon FP This MQL4 indicator is designed to provide reliable and clear trend signals without unnecessary visual clutter. It detects both trend reversals and strong directional moves by combining advanced filtering logic based on ADX, SAR, and market structure analysis. Key Features: Clean visual signals via arrows (Buy/Sell). Customizable parameters: main period, ADX period, minimum bars, alert options (sound, email, SMS). Multi-timeframe and multi-symbol compatible. Lightweight and profession
CoonX
Florian Maxime Benjam Mauduit
Experts
CoonX EA - Professional Expert Advisor using Bollinger Bands and RSI Overview CoonX is a robust Expert Advisor that combines the power of Bollinger Bands and RSI to identify precise trading opportunities. Designed for traders seeking a reliable and efficient automated trading system. Contact me after your purchase to receive our setfiles and private chat Group link or visit our website. Key Features Strategy based on Bollinger Bands and RSI Custom user interface with professional design
GoldyCoon
Florian Maxime Benjam Mauduit
3.67 (3)
Experts
GoldyCoon EA : Revolutionize Your Gold Trading with Neural Network Precision Unlock the Power of AI-Driven Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) GoldyCoon is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. Powered by advanced neural network technology, GoldyCoon delivers unparalleled market analysis, enabling it to execute precise, data-driven trades. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, GoldyCoon offers a fully automated, intellige
PropCoon MT5
Florian Maxime Benjam Mauduit
Experts
PropCoon – Swing Trading Expert Advisor for Prop Firm Compliance Limited Offer: First 10 copies at $99 – Next price: $250 Access recommended settings:   P ropCoon-Settings PropCoon is a swing trading Expert Advisor designed for traders aiming to pass and manage proprietary trading firm challenges. Built with robust validation logic, strict risk control, and advanced technical filtering, it delivers disciplined, high-quality trades while fully respecting prop firm rules. Key Features Swing Tr
