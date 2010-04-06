Eurusd Bollinger Bands Breaker MT4

The EU_15_111517128_S_Op_CF_SQ3 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on EURUSD using the M15 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.





Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone.



You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link: https://quantmonitor.net/eurusd-bollinger-bands-breaker/





Key details are:





Main Chart: Current symbol and timeframe

Trading Options

Weekend Trading: Allowed

Daily Exit: Disabled

Friday Exit: Enabled at 21:00

Signal Time Range: Not limited

Max Trades/Day: No limit

Stop Loss (SL) and Profit Target (PT): Min SL: 30, Max SL: 200, Min PT: 30, Max PT: 200 ticks/pips

Entry Signals

Long Entry: Triggered if no trade has recently closed and the condition is true.

Short Entry: Triggered if no trade has recently closed and the condition is true.

Entry Rules

Long Entry: Opens long orders at the open price plus 1.5 times the Bollinger Bands Width Ratio (BB Width Ratio) of the last 195 bars with a SL of 3.1 * ATR(25), moves SL to break-even at 25 pips, and has a trailing stop of 35 pips. Order is valid for 32 bars.

Short Entry: Opens short orders at the open price minus 1.5 times the Bollinger Bands Width Ratio (BB Width Ratio) of the last 195 bars with a SL of 3.1 * ATR(25), moves SL to break-even at 25 pips, and has a trailing stop of 35 pips. Order is valid for 32 bars.

Features

Each deal is protected by stop orders (Stop Loss and Take Profit).

AI based strategy

Both a fixed lot and a free margin percentage are used.

No martingale, no grid, no scalp.

No excessive consumption of CPU resources.

User-friendly settings.

All settings optimized, ready for real trading.

Long-term strategy. - you need patinet, startegy makes a few trades per month and picks up only the best opportunities on the market



