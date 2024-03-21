HFT Scalp
- Experts
- Daophet Seng Athit
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
This Free Version I separate from Paid version to whom is newbies here and don't have much money to buy good EA. This EA working on AUDCAD with very small Balance and no martingale , No grid its just hedge positions opposite side to cover loss side until trailing Profits and loss together, last I am not make sure this ea work on your broker too so test demo before running on live account.
My recommendation for first use :
- Pair : GOLD
- Time Frames : M1
- Balance : 1000$ or Above
- Use Force Trend MODE
- More information about full Version:https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110866
