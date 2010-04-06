Angel8XQ Simple Edition of Morning Trades
- Experts
- Kita Sawa Kaede
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
MoningLowrRisk Angel
We trade as gentle as an angel.
First entry only from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM.
Please put the difference between server time and Tokyo time in the time difference parameter.
(XM,GEMFOREX>7,exness>9, winter time)
15,000 yen 0.01 lot high risk recommended.
30,000 yen 0.01 lot middle risk.
100,000 yen 0.01 lot low risk.
You can try from a small amount, and since you can put up a large percentage of your money, the profit is quite large in spite of the low risk.