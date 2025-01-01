//--- Complex matrix transpose function with conjugation

matrixc MatrixTransposeConjugate(const matrixc& matrix_a)

{

//--- create a new matrix_c with dimensions inverse to matrix_a

matrixc matrix_c(matrix_a.Cols(), matrix_a.Rows());



//--- go through all the rows of the new matrix

for(ulong i=0; i<matrix_c.Rows(); i++)

{

//--- go through all the columns of the new matrix

for(ulong j=0; j<matrix_c.Cols(); j++)

{

//--- transfer the real part of the element by transposing the index

matrix_c[i][j].real = matrix_a[j][i].real;

//--- transfer the imaginary part of the element by changing the sign (conjugation)

matrix_c[i][j].imag = -matrix_a[j][i].imag;

}

}



//--- return the transposed matrix with conjugation

return(matrix_c);

}