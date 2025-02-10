CotizacionesSecciones
MTW: Manitowoc Company Inc (The)

9.99 USD 0.20 (1.96%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de MTW de hoy ha cambiado un -1.96%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 9.95, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 10.17.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Manitowoc Company Inc (The). El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
9.95 10.17
Rango anual
7.06 13.61
Cierres anteriores
10.19
Open
10.14
Bid
9.99
Ask
10.29
Low
9.95
High
10.17
Volumen
323
Cambio diario
-1.96%
Cambio mensual
2.04%
Cambio a 6 meses
16.03%
Cambio anual
4.61%
