9.99 USD 0.20 (1.96%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MTW ha avuto una variazione del -1.96% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.95 e ad un massimo di 10.17.

Segui le dinamiche di Manitowoc Company Inc (The). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
9.95 10.17
Intervallo Annuale
7.06 13.61
Chiusura Precedente
10.19
Apertura
10.14
Bid
9.99
Ask
10.29
Minimo
9.95
Massimo
10.17
Volume
323
Variazione giornaliera
-1.96%
Variazione Mensile
2.04%
Variazione Semestrale
16.03%
Variazione Annuale
4.61%
21 settembre, domenica