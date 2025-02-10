Valute / MTW
MTW: Manitowoc Company Inc (The)
9.99 USD 0.20 (1.96%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MTW ha avuto una variazione del -1.96% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.95 e ad un massimo di 10.17.
Segui le dinamiche di Manitowoc Company Inc (The). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.95 10.17
Intervallo Annuale
7.06 13.61
- Chiusura Precedente
- 10.19
- Apertura
- 10.14
- Bid
- 9.99
- Ask
- 10.29
- Minimo
- 9.95
- Massimo
- 10.17
- Volume
- 323
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.96%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.04%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 16.03%
- Variazione Annuale
- 4.61%
21 settembre, domenica