MTW: Manitowoc Company Inc (The)
10.23 USD 0.23 (2.30%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MTW para hoje mudou para 2.30%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 9.92 e o mais alto foi 10.23.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Manitowoc Company Inc (The). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
9.92 10.23
Faixa anual
7.06 13.61
- Fechamento anterior
- 10.00
- Open
- 10.06
- Bid
- 10.23
- Ask
- 10.53
- Low
- 9.92
- High
- 10.23
- Volume
- 125
- Mudança diária
- 2.30%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.49%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 18.82%
- Mudança anual
- 7.12%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh