MTW: Manitowoc Company Inc (The)
10.19 USD 0.19 (1.90%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MTWの今日の為替レートは、1.90%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.92の安値と10.24の高値で取引されました。
Manitowoc Company Inc (The)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
9.92 10.24
1年のレンジ
7.06 13.61
- 以前の終値
- 10.00
- 始値
- 10.06
- 買値
- 10.19
- 買値
- 10.49
- 安値
- 9.92
- 高値
- 10.24
- 出来高
- 297
- 1日の変化
- 1.90%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.09%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 18.35%
- 1年の変化
- 6.70%
