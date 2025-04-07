CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / CECO
CECO: CECO Environmental Corp

49.05 USD 1.63 (3.22%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de CECO de hoy ha cambiado un -3.22%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 48.77, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 52.46.

Rango diario
48.77 52.46
Rango anual
17.57 52.46
Cierres anteriores
50.68
Open
50.47
Bid
49.05
Ask
49.35
Low
48.77
High
52.46
Volumen
3.034 K
Cambio diario
-3.22%
Cambio mensual
10.70%
Cambio a 6 meses
115.13%
Cambio anual
75.05%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B