CECO: CECO Environmental Corp
50.72 USD 1.39 (2.82%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CECO exchange rate has changed by 2.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.09 and at a high of 50.97.
Follow CECO Environmental Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CECO News
- Fuel Tech: Take Advantage Of Market Euphoria To Exit (NASDAQ:FTEK)
- Ceco Environmental stock hits all-time high at 50.07 USD
- CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) Environmental Corp. Presents at Jefferies Mining and Industrials Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NASDAQ:CECO)
- Ceco Environmental stock hits all-time high at 47.57 USD
- CECO Environmental stock price target raised to $52 from $44 at Needham
- Ceco Environmental Corp stock hits all-time high at 46.31 USD
- CECO Environmental stock price target raised to $55 from $33 at H.C. Wainwright
- Eli Lilly, UnitedHealth among Tuesday’s market cap stock movers
- CECO Revenue Jumps 35 Percent in Q2
- Ceco Environmental stock hits all-time high at 38.0 USD
- CECO Environmental soars 15% after beating Q2 estimates
- CECO Environmental (CECO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- CECO Environmental earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- ceco environmental ceo receives performance-based stock units
- Demographics, Debt & Disruption – Our Special Guest’s Global Outlook
- The Courts Block (Some) Tariffs – What’s Next, and How Investors Should Respond...
- CECO Environmental holds annual stockholder meeting
- Louis Navellier Breaks Down the Big Fed News – and How to Profit Amid the Uncertainty
- Why I Think the Fed Is Wrong – and How You Can Profit
- Honeywell Posts Better-Than-Expected Q1 Earnings, Joins Crown Holdings, Noble, Crane And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO), Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK)
- Tesla, Apple, Nvidia And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)
- Why Chanson International Holding Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 170%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB), Baosheng Media Gr (NASDAQ:BAOS)
- US Stock Futures Drop Following Massive Tariff-Induced Selloff: Experts Warn Of A Brewing 'Great Depression-Like' Pattern - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- US Stock Futures Slump Following Massive Tariff-Induced Selloff: Experts Warn Of A Brewing 'Great Depression-Like' Pattern - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Daily Range
48.09 50.97
Year Range
17.57 50.97
- Previous Close
- 49.33
- Open
- 49.17
- Bid
- 50.72
- Ask
- 51.02
- Low
- 48.09
- High
- 50.97
- Volume
- 1.197 K
- Daily Change
- 2.82%
- Month Change
- 14.47%
- 6 Months Change
- 122.46%
- Year Change
- 81.01%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%