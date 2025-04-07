Valute / CECO
CECO: CECO Environmental Corp
48.89 USD 2.26 (4.42%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CECO ha avuto una variazione del -4.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 48.73 e ad un massimo di 51.38.
Segui le dinamiche di CECO Environmental Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CECO News
Intervallo Giornaliero
48.73 51.38
Intervallo Annuale
17.57 52.46
- Chiusura Precedente
- 51.15
- Apertura
- 51.04
- Bid
- 48.89
- Ask
- 49.19
- Minimo
- 48.73
- Massimo
- 51.38
- Volume
- 3.988 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.42%
- Variazione Mensile
- 10.34%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 114.43%
- Variazione Annuale
- 74.48%
